Norris girls get bounce-back win

WAVERLY — The makings of a bounce-back win included a bunch of offensive rebounds, some threes and a few key putbacks Thursday night against No. 8 Waverly.

But for the Norris girls basketball team, ranked No. 2 in Class B, it simply started two days earlier.

"We don't like to lose," Titan senior Delaney White said.

After scoring only 14 first-half points, Norris (10-1) broke loose for a 39-point second half and rallied for a 53-47 win in a key Class B and Eastern Midlands Conference clash at Waverly High School.

After being upended by No. 7 Scottsbluff at home Tuesday, Norris returned to practice Wednesday with a lot of energy, coach Mark Hagerman said. A "little team talk" about how the team was going to bounce back followed.

"The first half (Thursday), I was wondering," Hagerman said of a half that saw Waverly hit five threes and jump to a 24-14 lead. "But second half, that kind of shows what kind of character they have, being down 12 or so, and just finding a way to chip away, possession by possession."

Norris, its depth tested with senior Sydney Jelinek and junior Sage Burbach out with injuries, had a pair of sophomores step up. Grace Kohler had a team-best 14 points and Grayson Peining came off the bench to hit a three-pointer and a long two during the Titans' third-quarter surge.

A 14-point first half was followed by a 19-point third quarter.

"We focused on the little things in the second half, like rebounding and helping on defense, and it really turned things around," said White, who had 13 points and was a big factor on the offensive glass.

Norris had 12 offensive rebounds, including nine in the second half. That led to more scoring opportunities, whether that was kick-outs, putbacks or drawing fouls.

"I felt like their physicality matched our physicality," Waverly coach John Cockerill said. "(We) really got tired, their height on the inside killed us on the boards."

Hagerman said credit Waverly's defense for slowing down Norris early.

"We just kept finding a way to get some offensive rebounds, get some put-backs, got some easier shots to go instead of relying on the three-point shot like we did in the first half," he said.

Junior Anna Clarke led the Vikings with 12 points, and seniors Paige Radenslaben and Abbie Carter each added 10. Waverly (5-5), like Norris, was looking to rebound after a tough Tuesday loss (38-33 to Omaha Gross).

Six of the Vikings' 10 games have come against teams that are rated or were rated when Waverly played them.

Cockerill said he told the team he was going to give it a day off, but the girls said no. They'd be in the gym to put up shots Friday.

"We played tonight like we played our first three games, just kind of hair on fire, playing physical Class B basketball, and that's what we got to get back to," Cockerill said.

Waverly boys 65, Norris 44

Riley Marsh and Preston Harms each scored 18 points and the No. 7 Vikings avenged an earlier loss to the No. 10 Titans in dominating fashion.

Harms made three three-pointers for Waverly (8-4), which turned a two-point lead after one quarter into a 13-point halftime cushion.

Myles Hoehne had 21 points for Norris (7-6), which beat Waverly 55-43 in the Waverly Holiday Tournament final last week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.