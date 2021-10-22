Norris girls win state cross country title

KEARNEY -- The Norris girls captured the Class B NSAA State Cross Country Championship on Friday in Kearney.

The Lady Titans had four girls who finished in the top 10 and finished with 24 points, which was better than runner-up Bennington's 45 points and third place Omaha Skutt's 91 points.

Freshman Kendall Zavala led the way for Norris. Her time of 19:50.20 was good enough for a runner-up finish individually.

The only time faster than Zavala's was defending state champion Madison Seiler of Gering, who finished with a time of 19:29.5.

Sophomore Ellie Thomas was the next best finisher for Norris with a fifth-place time of 19:58.50. Senior Laci Havlat finished with an eighth place time of 20:26.68 and freshman Atlee Wallman finished with a ninth place time of 20:30.87.

Senior Sophia Talero finished 27th with a time of 21:27.29 and freshman Hailley Finkner finished with a 33rd place time of 21:40.34.

Beatrice had two individuals in the girls race. Sophomore Addison Perrett and senior Emily Swanson both qualified, but were unable to earn a medal.

The Norris boys finished third place as a team in Class B. Their score of 81 put them behind team champion Lexington's 34 and runner-up Omaha Skutt's 38.

Sophomore Riley Boonstra led the way for the Titans with a forth place time of 16:54.49.

The Class B boys state champion was Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City, who had a time of 16:28.7. Nathan Nottingham of Seward was second with a time of 16:50.1. Thomas Richteregger of Omaha Skutt finished third with a time of 16:53.1.

Norris Zachary Pittman also earned a medal with a 12th place time of 17:04.8 Tanner Cooper finished 31st, Samuel Talero finished 53rd, Cody Cyborn finished 56th and Noah Pomajzl finished 75th.

Beatrice had one qualifier in the Class B boys race. Freshman Josiah Quinones was able to finish in 63rd place.

Fairbury had two runners competing in the Class C girls race. Alissa York finished 42nd in the race while Mariel Ramos finished 94th.

Keelianne Green of Arlington was the Class C champion in the girls race with a time of 18:50.1.

Tri County had two individual qualifiers in the Class D girls race. Sophomore Evelyn Baker finished 44th while sophomore Kenzie Strein finished 101st.

Pawnee City's lone qualifier, junior Emily Lytle, finished 36th in the Class D girls race.

Jordyn Arens of Crofton was the individual state champion with a first place time of 19:11.5

Freeman had one qualifier in the Class D boys race. Sophomore Wesley Havelka finished in 24th place. Tri County's lone qualifier, junior Carter Siems, finished in 38th place.

Tylan Schlueter of Ainsworth was the Class D Boys State Champion with a time of 16:40.2.

