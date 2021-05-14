Norris opens state soccer with win over Lexington

OMAHA — Samantha Areman was a member of the last Norris squad to make the state soccer tournament in 2010.

That team that did not break through to the semifinals, nor did it the three years prior. But Friday, she was an assistant on the Norris team that did.

The No. 3 Titans remained unbeaten, defeating Lexington 2-0 to advance to their first state semifinal in school history at Creighton's Morrison Stadium.

“To finally get past the first round is huge for the team and for the Norris soccer community,” Areman said. “This just shows the youth what can be done here, especially when you have a goal and everyone on the same page collectively trying to achieve it. Really, really special things can come from that.”

The Titans battled in conditions far from ideal. Rain poured throughout the late stages of warmups and continued through the match. It was something that made it difficult, but it was not anything new for a squad that has had multiple matches in downpours this season.

“When the turf gets wet, the ball doesn’t move very fast,” head coach Arnold Talero said. “We talked about making that extra pass, making sure are passes were with pace and were a little more conservative.”