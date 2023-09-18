Waverly needed a challenge, and got it: In a big way. Norris was ahead 3-0 two minutes into the game after picking off Vikings quarterback Nolan Maahs deep in Waverly territory, and 10-0 after one quarter. Waverly didn’t pick up a first down until the first play of the second quarter, and it was a 16-7 Titans lead late in the first half.

Norris running back Blake Macklin tore through a normally stout Waverly defense for 175 yards and a touchdown in the first half, ripping off runs of 69, 53, 32, and 16 yards, and catching a screen pass for a 35-yard gain on a third-and-25. He finished the night with 192 yards on 17 carries.

"I attend that kid's graduation party," Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said of Macklin. "He has just kept me up many a night trying to stop him."

Even after Waverly took its first lead at 21-16 late in the third quarter on Nolan Maahs’ third rushing touchdown of the night, Norris went right back down the field to retake the lead at 22-21 on Jarrett Behrends’ 38-yard touchdown pass to Jax Gates on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The result was the first time Waverly (4-0) won by fewer than 21 points, and Norris’s 22 points were more than the Vikings’s first three opponents combined to score.

But a win is a win, and Waverly will surely take it heading into back-to-back road games against ranked foes in York and Scottsbluff.

"That was the big thing — we hadn't really been challenged like this year," Manstedt said. "If we want to accomplish the goals that we want to accomplish as a team, we've got to be able to handle adversity."

Nolan Maahs is an X-factor: Waverly coach Reed Manstedt told people around him before the season that Maahs, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior quarterback, might be the best-kept secret in Class B.

If it wasn’t already, the secret is out after Friday night. Maahs ran for 117 yards and four touchdowns in 19 carries on a night when Waverly struggled to get much going on the ground outside of its quarterback. He also overcame a shaky start to complete 19 of 33 passes for 114 yards.

Often those passes were bubble screens to sophomore Nathan Axmann and senior Evan Kastens as an extension of the Waverly run game.

It was Maahs’ tackle-breaking, 17-yard touchdown run three minutes into the second quarter that finally got Waverly on the board. After a short Norris punt, Maahs either threw or ran the ball on five consecutive plays, finally scoring on a 7-yard run with 46 seconds left in the first half.

And on Waverly’s first go-ahead score, Maahs was involved in six of the seven plays on the drive, including the final five, before capping things with an 8-yard run.

Maahs’ final score, the game-winner, came from 6 yards out after Waverly recovered a Norris fumble.

Norris isn’t far off: The frustration was evident on the Norris sideline late in the game. The Titans committed 11 penalties for 80 yards and often struggled getting the right personnel on the field, burning multiple timeouts in both halves because of alignment issues.

After recovering a muffed punt near midfield while trailing 27-22 with 5:48 left, the Titans had a 50-yard touchdown wiped out on an offensive pass interference call and committed a delay of game on the next play. With one final chance after picking off a Waverly pass at midfield with less than 90 seconds left, the Titans could muster just two incompletions and a batted pass among their five plays.

The Titans (2-3) also played without Behrends, their starting quarterback, for most of the fourth quarter after he left the game with an ankle injury with more than 10 minutes still to play. After his big first half, Macklin was held to 21 yards on eight carries in the second half. Norris also lost a fumble inside its own 10-yard line to set up Waverly's winning score.

All three of Norris’ losses, coach Ty Twarling said, can be traced back to self-inflicted miscues.

"Too many mistakes again," Twarling said. That's on me, and we've got to get better. And I know we will. These guys are going to work hard. We've got a week off next week for our bye week (and) we'll clean things up and make sure we're solid."

