North beats South in annual Shrine Bowl

KEARNEY — Omaha Westside’s Cole Payton earned the state's Gatorade player of the year honors for what he did on the football field last fall.

But on Saturday at the Shrine Bowl, the North defense kept the Warrior quarterback in a box all night long, limiting him to 174 yards of total offense in the 63rd annual game.

“All week long we have been talking about having respect but not fearing anybody,” Lincoln High’s Isaac Montgomery said.

The North defense racked up three sacks, eight tackles for loss and an interception, which came on the game second drive.

Montgomery was a driving force for the team. He racked up three sacks and was in the backfield all night long to keep Payton uncomfortable and scrambling.

“We just wanted to keep him inside of the pocket as much as possible because he is super lethal when it comes to running,” Montgomery said.

The North’s offense put up just enough points to come away with the win 10-3 at Cope Stadium, led by the game’s offensive MVP Kale Bird.

“Offensively, we made plays when we needed them, but we left some points on the board and I know that,” North coach Kurt Frenzen (Columbus Lakeview) said.