Old Times highlight Beatrice Speedway

A beautiful summer evening was the backdrop to Friday’s evening action at Beatrice Speedway.
The night kicked off in a special manner with Allen Parker of Fairbury giving an invocation and a solo performance of singing the National Anthem. The solid crowd of fans showed their appreciation and then they were ready for a night of exciting racing action.
Nostalgia was the theme for the night as it was Hall of Fame night at the track featuring the Good Old Time Racing Association cars as an added class for the night.
Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame new inductees Frankie Legg and Dale Evers were on hand for their induction to the Hall. The two were introduced to crowd at intermission as the newest members of the hall. They were greeted with a rousing round of applause as they addressed the crowd.
Intermission also featured the Women of Racing giving away four kids trophies and $400 cash to one lucky member of the crowd as part of the 50/50 raffle.
Drivers had to meet the challenge of a heavy racing surface for the heat races but after some additional track preparation, a wide, smooth and fast racing surface set the stage for a night of action filled racing.
The sport modified class rolled out for their heat races. In the first heat, Washington, Kan. driver Greg Metz jumped out to an early lead and was able to hold on for the win. In the second heat, Beatrice driver Adam Armstrong jumped out front and never look back as he took home the win. In the third heat, point leader Lee Horky of Fairbury moved through the field and grabbed the lead. Once out front, Horky took off and secured the win.
In the feature event, 19 cars started the 20 lap event. It was Tyler Nerud of Dorchester that jumped out to take an early lead but Armstrong and fellow Beatrice driver Lance Borgman moved into challenge as did Metz. A position battle took place as the racing intensity heated up.
On lap nine, a hard charging Armstrong spun, sending him to the back of the field. He was able to move his way to front of the field for a top ten finish. Out front, Borgamn began to make his move, challenging Nerud for several laps before taking the lead. A red flag condition halted the race as Nick Snyder of Beatrice hit the front retaining wall and then rolled down the front stretch. Track officials and safety crews were quick to respond and Snyder was not injured in the crash.
Borgman was able to stretch the lead and hold on for the win.
“It felt really good to win," Borgman said. "It was tight racing out there and anybody in the top four could have won."
Borgman was sure to include his number one fan and pit crew member Ronnie Meints in the photos that followed the victory. The long tine race fan, Meints voiced that it was exciting as this was Borgman’s first feature win of the year.
The sport compacts took the track for three heat races. The class which has been dominated by brothers Zach and Drake Bohlmeyer, who both sit in the top 25 in national points. In the first heat, Zach jumped out to the lead and never looked backed. In the second heat race, Josh Young of Beatrice was strong from the start and stretched his lead to almost a straightaway for the victory. In the final heat, the action was tight as Beatrice drivers Justin Brown and Kaden Murray fought side by side but it was Murray that prevailed for the win.
In the feature event, Zach powered to the lead, but Josh Young of Beatrice provided a tough challenge as they swapped positions. Murray and Drake joined the battle, but it was Murray that took the checkered flag. Murray stated that this was his first win at Beatrice Speedway and third overall feature win. He describes the win as “amazing," and was sure to thank his parents for their support.
In the first heat of the stock car class, teammates Matt Fralin and Paul Burck battled for the win. Fralin jumped out front, but following a caution flag, Burck was able to slide underneath and take the win. The second heat featured Plymouth driver Eric Bartels challenge Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski for several laps before Grabouski was able separate himself for the win.
An accident filled feature race took place. Bartels and Grabouski battled for several laps before a pile up in corner three, which involved Bartels and season point leader Cade Richards of Lincoln. Grabouski was then able to hold on to take the feature win. Following the victory Grabouski voiced that the track was “wide open” and hoped to be back in victory lane for the modified feature.
In the hobby stock class first heat, Roy Armstrong of Beatrice took the lead on lap two and cruised to the win. In the second heat, the competition was more intense as a pack of four cars battled for the lead, but it was Beatrice driver Jesse Vanlaningham that took the win over fellow driver Beatrice driver Jacob Harms for the win. In the final heat race of the class, David Murk of Blue Rapids, Kan. took an early lead, but at the half way mark, Dillion Richards of Beatrice slid underneath Murk and took the win.
Nineteen cars started the feature event and it was Murk that jumped out to an early lead. Dillion Richards of Beatrice began his move through the field while Dorchester driver Michael Wade began to put pressure on Murk. Murk, who later exited the race with a flat tire, gave way to to a three car battle for the lead. Richards was able to outlast a late charge by Vanlanningham for the win. Richards stated that the win felt pretty good.
"I knew if I held my line, I would be able to bring the win home," Richards said.
The IMCA modified class saw Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski dominate the night. The driver won his heat race over the father-son duo of Johnny and Jaxson Saathoff. In the second heat, Beatrice driver David Trauernicht jumped out to an early lead, but it was Lincoln’s Mike Densberger who took the checkered flag for the win.
In the feature event, Grabouski jumped out front on lap one one and never looked back. The battle for the second spot reminded fans of old times as Johnny Saathoff and Trauernicht battled side by side for several laps before Trauernicht was able to secure the second spot. Following the win, Grabouski voiced that the win felt pretty good.
"I haven’t won here for about a month," Grabouski said. "I want to make sure I give a shout out to the guys that went into the hall of fame tonight."
The season will come to a close next Friday evening with drivers battling for season championships.
In the modified class, Johnny Saathoff (336) holds a 14 point lead over Marysville, KS driver Jordy Nelson (322). In the sport modified class Lee Horky (323) leads Trevor Baker(310) of Roca by 13 points.
In the stock car class, Cade Richards (335) has a slim one point lead over Benji Legg(334). In the hobby stock class Brendon Stigge (326) has a three point lead over Dillion Richards (323). In the sport compact class Drake (352) leads brother Zach Boylmeyer(328) by a comfortable lead.
Championship night racing begins with hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m. Race Chairmen Derek Fralin voiced that he is looking forward for a grand finale to an exciting season of racing. Action at the track will take a break until the annual OctoberFest Fall Nationals that will take place October 14th-16th.