Old Times highlight Beatrice Speedway

In the feature event, 19 cars started the 20 lap event. It was Tyler Nerud of Dorchester that jumped out to take an early lead but Armstrong and fellow Beatrice driver Lance Borgman moved into challenge as did Metz. A position battle took place as the racing intensity heated up.

On lap nine, a hard charging Armstrong spun, sending him to the back of the field. He was able to move his way to front of the field for a top ten finish. Out front, Borgamn began to make his move, challenging Nerud for several laps before taking the lead. A red flag condition halted the race as Nick Snyder of Beatrice hit the front retaining wall and then rolled down the front stretch. Track officials and safety crews were quick to respond and Snyder was not injured in the crash.

Borgman was able to stretch the lead and hold on for the win.

“It felt really good to win," Borgman said. "It was tight racing out there and anybody in the top four could have won."

Borgman was sure to include his number one fan and pit crew member Ronnie Meints in the photos that followed the victory. The long tine race fan, Meints voiced that it was exciting as this was Borgman’s first feature win of the year.

