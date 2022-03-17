One of my favorites for ice-out fishing

We are sort of in our second spring thaw right now. The ice is almost gone from all area waters and the spring fishing bug is biting! One of my favorite right-after-ice-out species to go after is catfish. Walleye is king in many places in Nebraska and largemouth bass is a strong second for many anglers, but catfish are something to consider.

I like fishing for catfish early in the spring for a couple reasons. First, the water under the ice is about as clear as it gets for these parts. A cap of ice on the surface of a lake minimizes any wave action or shore erosion that can muddy the water. There have not been any boats of the water while a lake is iced over so they are not muddying up the water either. This means the fish is super clean and doesn’t have a muddy taste that some people believe they can detect when eating them. I tend to agree. I think this time of the year creates the best tasting catfish of the year. Second, any catfish coming out of the water right now is firm from the cold waters…very dense and firm fillets are the norm.

I think catfish are a very underutilized resource in much of Nebraska. The eastern part of the state tends to have a more favorable perception of catfish while many anglers look upon them as being a ‘trash fish’ and unworthy of their angling efforts. Aside from making great table fare, catfish are challenging…hard fighters that can test your tackle and skills, plus they get bigger that most other species of fish we have here. When is the last time you heard of someone catching a 15 pound walleye or bass? I catch 15 to 20 pound catfish routinely, and it is a blast.

My favorite bait to use for ice-out catfish is humble earthworm. A glob, and yes ‘glob’ is an official catfishing term, of earthworms on a hook is easy to do and it will catch fish! The other baits I use for early catfish are gizzard shad, chicken livers, commercial stink baits and shrimp. If I am intentionally hunting flathead catfish, I’ll rig up small bluegill, bullhead or carp for bait. I have gotten some strange looks from other anglers when I am going after big flatheads and rigging up a two pound carp for bait!

Gizzard shad is a good bait to use as soon as ice comes off the water because it is probably what catfishing are feeding on. Gizzard shad winterkill easily and there are probably thousands of them floating or sinking to the bottom for an easy meal. However, since there is so much natural forage available it can make catfishing a bit tougher. I score/cut the sides of the gizzard shad I use to put a little blood/scent in the water and I think it helps.

Chicken liver are a staple among catfish anglers. There are hundreds of recipes on how to cure chicken livers to attract catfish. Spend a few minutes researching the Internet for chicken liver recipes for fishing and I’m certain you’ll find one that you think is easy to make and you’d like to try. One of the easiest recipes I have used for many years is to simply take a jar of chicken livers and put a lot of garlic powder in it. Shake on a lot of garlic powder, stir it up and add some more garlic powder and let it sit for a few days. The garlic puts off a big scent trail in the water for fish to follow.

I like shrimp, too. Just go to the grocery store and buy a bag of the cheapest frozen shrimp you can find and put them on a hook. Catfish seem to love the taste of shrimp, but I have yet to figure out how a catfish in Nebraska can develop a taste for a salt water crustacean?

Commercial stink baits are another option and can work well at times. If you do decide to try catfishing, it wouldn’t hurt to have some along…just in case.

If I am fishing a lake or pond at this time of the year, I like to have my glob of worms on the bottom, rigged below a slip bobber. The bobber will tell me when something is nibbling at the bait and give me a second or two more to get ready.

If I’m fishing a body of water with some current, then I like to use a drop shot set up and keep my bait up off the bottom and out of any snags.

Consider giving early catfishing a try!

Slam-A-Mander

Heads Up, bass Anglers…check this out. FishLab Tackle has introduced a new lure called the Slam-A-Mander. It is a heavy cover swimbait that was designed for targeting big hungry bass. With a heavy tail kicking action, the Slam-A-Mander can be fished in several ways including a classic swimbait presentation or on slower stop-and-go presentations like the Texas or Carolina Rig.

The Slam-A-Mander will be available in three sizes, 4 ½-inch, 6-inch, and 7-inch sizes in colors like Watermelon, Green Pumpkin, Green Pumpkin/Brown Bottom, Purple/Brown Bottom, Brown/Black Bottom, Black/Blue, Watermelon Candy, and Albino. Salamanders are great bass baits, but due to threatened or endangered species status in many places, they are illegal to fish with. Check it out at fishlabtackle.com.

