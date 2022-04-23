Orangemen beat Wahoo; fall to Platteview

The Beatrice baseball team split a pair of home games on Thursday and Friday at Christenson Field.

On Thursday, Beatrice defeated conference rival Wahoo 9-4, but they fell to Platteview 5-3 in eight innings

In Thursday's game, Parker Tegtmeier picked up the win, pitching five innings and giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out six and walking two. Deegan Nelson pitched a perfect sixth inning, striking out two. Max Reis pitched the seventh inning, giving up one run on one hit while striking out one and walking one.

Wahoo scored the first run in the top of the first inning. Two hit batsman and an error led to the run.

Beatrice scored three runs in the bottom of the second. Jaxson Blackburn would lead off with a walk and Shelton Crawford singled. The next two Beatrice hitters made outs without advancing the runners, but an RBI single by Max Reis and a two-RBI double by Tucker Timmerman made it 3-1.

Beatrice got four more runs in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Blackburn singled and Crawford walked. Trey Henning's RBI single made it 4-1 and a balk allowed another run to score, making it 5-1.

Reis' RBI single made it 6-1 and Timmerman's RBI double made it 7-1.

Two singles, an error and a ground out led to two runs fro Wahoo in the top of the fifth inning, making it 7-3.

The Orangemen tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Walks to Reis and Timmerman. An error would allow one run to score and a wild pitch allowed another to score, making it 9-3.

Wahoo could get one run in the seventh, but it wouldn't be nearly enough as Beatrice held on to win 9-4.

Timmerman led the way for Beatrice with two doubles, a single, three RBI's and a run scored. Blackburn, Henning and Reis had two singles each while Crawford and Dylan Roeder had one single each.

On Friday, Beatrice rallied from a two run deficit to force extra innings against Platteview, but would fall 5-3 in eight innings.

Platteview took a 2-0 lead in the third inning after a walk, a double and a single.

Beatrice got one run back in the fifth inning. Trey Henning and Tucker Timmerman both singled to get the rally started. The run would score on Austin Burroughs' ground out, making it 2-1.

A single, a walk and an error led to another run for Platteview in the sixth inning, making it 3-1. Beatrice would get runners at second and third with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but would leave them stranded after two strikeouts.

The Orangemen would rally to tie it in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Timmerman reached on an error and Burroughs doubled to put runners at second and third.

The second out was then recorded, but Kale Koch would come through with a pinch hit two RBI double to tie the game 3-3. Koch eventually got to third, but would be left stranded after a pop out, forcing extra innings.

An error and a single in the top of the eighth allowed Platteview to regain a 4-3 lead. A passed ball would allow an insurance run to score, making it 5-3.

Beatrice would go down in order in the bottom of the eighth, making the final score 5-3.

Adam DeBoer pitched five innings for Beatrice, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out 11 and walking three. Deegan Nelson pitched three innings, giving up three runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out two and walking one.

Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Austin Burroughs had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Tucker Timmerman had two singles and a run scored. Koch and Burroughs had a double each while Jaxson Blackburn, Shelton Crawford, Max Reis and Trey Henning had a single each.

Beatrice is now 11-4 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to Bellevue West.

