Orangemen fall to Omaha Gross in season opener

Beatrice hung tough with Omaha Gross in the first half Friday night in their season opener, but the Cougars were able to pull away in the second half.

At press time Friday night, Omaha Gross was leading Beatrice 41-7 with 4:43 left in the game.

Omaha Gross got the ball to start the game and started at their own 35 yard line. They put together a 10 play scoring drive consisting of eight run plays and two pass plays. It was capped by a five yard touchdown pass to Ben Rice.

Beatrice started their first drive at their own 13 yard line and picked up two first downs after four run plays from Deegan Nelson. The drive stalled, though, and the Orangemen were forced to punt.

The Cougars got good field position after returning the punt all the way to the Beatrice 30 yard line. Three plays later, Jake Garcia was able to break free for a 24 yard touchdown run, extending the Gross lead to 14-0.

Beatrice needed an answer and they would get one. They started at their own 13 yard line and put together a 12-play scoring drive consisting off all runs. Nelson ran the ball on 11 of the 12 plays and capped the drive with a one yard touchdown run, making it 14-7. Nelson had a total of 77 rushing yards on the drive while Sam Wallman also had a run for nine yards.

Omaha Gross got a 24 yard run to start their next drive, but would get stuff on their next three plays to force a punt. Mason Leonard had tackles at the line of scrimmage on all three plays.

Beatrice took over at their own 10 yard line and got one first down after a nine yard pass from Shelton Crawford to Luke Feist, but the drive would stall there and the Orangemen were forced to punt.

Omaha Gross had one last chance to score before the half and drove it all the way down to the Beatrice 8-yard line with one second left, but missed a field goal, keeping the score at 14-7.

Beatrice started the second half with the ball at their own 25 and got one first down on a 10 yard run by Deegan Nelson, but they would go for it on fourth and three and came up short, turning the ball over on downs at their own 44.

Omaha Gross would return the favor and turn the ball back over on downs, giving the ball back to the Orangemen. Crawford would have a 15 yard pass too Tucker Timmerman on the drive, but then threw an interception two plays later.

The Cougars would strike fast when Jake Garcia broke free for a 65 yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 21-7.

Beatrice went three and out on their next drive and Omaha Gross put together another quick scoring drive capped by a 16 yard touchdown pass from Colby Duncan to Owen Brennan. Omaha Gross missed the extra point, keeping the score at 27-7.

Beatrice would take their next drive all the way to the Omaha Gross 22 yard line, but would then turn the ball over on downs. Garcia then took the first play of the next drive 78 yards for a touchdown, extending the Cougar lead to 34-7.

Omaha Gross would tack on one more touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make it 41-7.

The Orangemen will be in action again next Friday night when they host Waverly at the House of Orange.

Fairbury opens with win over Tri County

The Fairbury football team scored 19 points in the second quarter and 16 points in the second quarter on their way to a 35-0 win over Tri County in their season opener Thursday night at Tri County High School.

Fairbury did most of their damage through the air. Jax Biehl had 19 completions for 338 yards and five touchdowns.

Jackson Martin was his top target, catching six passes for 158 yards. James Olds had five receptions for 119 yards.

Fairbury's defense forced five turnovers. Olds had two interceptions while Auggie Judd and Landon Trimm had one interception each. Drake Mrichtarik had a fumble recovery. Auggie Judd led the team in tackles with 11. Brendon Runge had a sack.

Fairbury will be in action again next Friday night when they host their home opener against Falls City. Tri County will travel to Yutan next Friday.

Other Sunland football scores

Johnson-Brock 46, Southern 6

Sterling 49, Heartland Lutheran 13