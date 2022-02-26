Orangemen heading back to state tournament

The Orangemen are heading back to the state tournament.

Beatrice, the defending Class B State Champions, will get a chance to defend their title after defeating York 58-42 in the B-5 District Championship game Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice.

Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble called it the best game his team has played all year.

"Defensively, outside of the fourth quarter and a few possessions in the second quarter, it was the best we've played defensively," Ribble said. "On offense we really shared the ball and attacked the basket -- and it was just the best games we've played on offense as well."

The Orangemen used a stifling defense to build a 14-3 lead in the first quarter and they would never relinquish it. York would cut the lead to six in the second quarter, but a big run at the end of the quarter half gave the Orangemen a 26-15 half time lead.

Ribble said it was great to get out to that early lead in the first quarter, allowing them to build some confidence, but he said the story of the game was what happened in the second quarter.

"We had a few defensive breakdowns and they cut into our lead," Ribble said. "But our kids didn't panic, they didn't flinch, they just kept doing what we were trying to do and get the ball inside to Tucker (Timmerman) and we were able to extend the lead back to 11."

The Dukes would get back within seven in the third quarter, but the Orangemen finished the quarter on a 12-2 run to lead 44-27. Shelton Crawford had nine of his game leading 21 points during that 12-2 run, including the last six.

After Crawford made a three pointer to make it 41-27, Beatrice got the ball back and played for the last shot of the quarter. York's defense disrupted Beatrice's plan and Crawford was forced to launch a three pointer from near mid court. It missed, but he was fouled in the act of shooting and made all three free throws to make it 44-27 at the end of three quarters.

It was a deflating blow for the Dukes and Beatrice would make 10 free throws in the fourth quarter on their way to the 58-42 win.

In addition to his big third quarter, Crawford hit some big shots in the first half that would halt any momentum that York would gain.

"Shelton (Crawford) is a very confident shooter," Ribble said. "Over the course of the year, his confidence has grown because of our team's willingness to pass him the ball and encourage him to keep shooting even when he's missing. It's a testament to the kids in our program because shooting slumps happen, but when your teammates keep encouraging you -- they need that to be confident shooters."

Elliot Jurgens, who normally leads the Orangemen in scoring, had just five points against York, but Ribble said his presence on the court was still invaluable.

"Elliot did a great job of managing the game today," Ribble said. "His impact was huge on the defensive end and the leadership area. He was willing to make passes to open players, who would either score or make a pass to another teammate to score. Elliot's leadership was off the charts today."

In addition to Crawford and Jurgens, Timmerman had 14 points for the Orangemen while Luke Feist had eight, Crew Meints had seven and Drew Gleason had three.

The Beatrice team was all hugs as they cut down the nets for the second consecutive year at their home gym. Ribble said it feels good to be heading back to state.

"At the beginning of the year, this was one of our goals," Ribble said. "We wanted to get back to the state tournament. I'm just extremely proud of our kids and how hard they worked. The dedication, the sacrifice and the unselfishness of these kids is fantastic and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to go play in Lincoln again."

The Orangemen will now wait to see when and where they will play their first round state tournament game, which starts on March 7. No matter who they play, Ribble said they will be ready to go.

"We've got a chance," Ribble said. "We've got a twelve and a half percent chance to win it all. I'll take those odds."

