Orangemen offense sputters in loss to Waverly

OMAHA -- If the Beatrice baseball team wants to defend their Class B State Championship, they'll have to battle through several elimination games to do it.

The Orangemen fell in their second round game to Waverly 10-0 in five innings Monday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

The loss drops Beatrice to the loser's bracket, where they'll have to play an elimination game against Omaha Skutt on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Millard North High School.

Waverly scored at least one run in all five innings against the Orangemen, including two runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning to build a 5-0 lead.

Two singles and a double led to the two runs in the first inning for the eighth-seeded Vikings. An error, a walk and a fielder's choice loaded the bases for Waverly in the second inning. Two singles and a sacrifice fly brought two more runs in, making it 5-0.

Wavelry tacked on two runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth inning and two more runs in the fifth inning to put the game away 10-0.

Beatrice was only able to muster six hits in the game and only had one scoring opportunity in the fifth inning when they had runners at second and third with two outs, but couldn't come up with the big hit.

Shelton Crawford had two singles for the Orangemen while Max Reis, Deegan Nelson, Adam DeBoer and Caleb Jobman had a single each.

Parker Tegtmeier pitched 1.2 innings for Beatrice, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out two and walking one. Kai Mayfield pitched 2.2 innings, giving up five earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking three.

Top-seeded Norris was eliminated from the Class B State Tournament with a 7-4 loss to Central City earlier in the day.

Beatrice reached Monday's winner's bracket game with an 8-1 lead over fourth-seeded Central City Saturday at Werner Park in Omaha.

Tucker Timmerman was dominant on the mound for Beatrice, pitching five innings and giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out eight and walking none.

The Orangemen offense wasted no time jumping on top, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. With one out, Max Reis singled and both Tucker Timmerman and Deegan Nelson reached on errors to load the bases.

Austin Burroughs then doubled off the right field fence, bringing in two runs to make it 2-0 early.

Central City got a runner on base in the bottom of the first, but the Orangemen middle infield of Jaxson Blackburn and Adam DeBoer quickly erased it with a double play.

Beatrice added a run in the top of the third. Deegan Nelson led off with a douvle and then scored on another double by Burroughs, making it 3-0.

Central City rallied with two outs in the bottom of the third to get a run, making it 3-1.

Beatrice quickly got that run back in the top of the fourth when Reis tripled and then scored on Timmerman's sacrifice fly to make it 4-1. Nelson then singled and Burroughs walked. Both would eventually score on DeBoer's two-RBI single, making it 6-1.

Beatrice picked up two more runs in the sixth inning. Nelson singled, DeBoer walked and both scored on Caleb Jobman's two RBI double, making it 8-1.

Kai Mayfield would pitch the last two innings for Beatrice and gave up no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking none, making the final score 8-1.

Burroughs led the way for Beatrice with two doubles, three RBI's and a run scored. Reis had a triple, two singles and two runs scored. Nelson had double, two singles and two run scored. Jobman had a double and a single and two RBI's. Blackburn and DeBoer had a single each.

