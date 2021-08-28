Orangemen pull away from Ralston in season opener

The first half was full of momentum swings, but Beatrice would dominate the second half in a 47-21 win over Ralston in their season opener Friday night at the House of Orange in Beatrice.
A blocked punt, an interception return for a touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown were just a few of the crazy swings in Beatrice’s season opener, but Beatrice outscored Ralston 34-0 in the second half to get the convincing win.
Ralston got the ball to open the game at the Beatrice 27 yard line after a good kickoff return and a face mask penalty. It took just three plays to punch it into the end zone with a four yard touchdown run by Rashad Madden. They made the two point conversion, making it 8-0 early.
Beatrice started their first drive of the season at their own 39. They managed only one first down before being forced to punt, giving the Rams the ball back at their own 14 yard line.
The Rams put a long 15-play scoring drive together that took the game into the second quarter. Madden did most of the work for Ralston on the drive, but it was Dylan Tatum that put the final touches on it with a six yard touchdown run. The two pointer failed, keeping the score at 14-14.
Beatrice started their next drive at the 35 yard line and Nelson got the drive rolling with a 27 yard run, dragging Rams defenders along with him. That motivated the Orangemen offense as they got positive yardage on their next four running plays before Nelson capped the drive with a four yard touchdown run, making the score 14-7.
Ralston started their next drive at their own 20 yard line and went three and out. Their punt was then blocked by Max Carrel and recovered by the Orangemen, setting them up at the Ralston 12 yard line. Two plays later, Nelson rumbled into the end zone from eight yards out to tie the game 14-14.
Ralston took their next drive into Beatrice territory, but the defense would step up. A sack by Mason Leonard on a fourth down play gave Beatrice the ball at their own 42 with time to score before the half.
Beatrice took it all the way down inside the Ralston 20, but an interception by Ralston was taken all the way back to the Beatrice 22 yard line. Four plays later, Ralston would score on a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone with three seconds left in the half, giving Ralston a 21-14 lead at the half.
Jurgens would seize momentum for the home team when he returned the opening kickoff of the second half 97 yards for a touchdown, tying the score at 21-21.
Ralston went three and out on their next drive and a fake punt attempt was foiled by Beatrice, giving the Orangemen the ball at the Ralston 43 yard line. Beatrice took it deep into Ram territory, but a fumble was recovered by the Rams and they took over at their own 3 yard line.
Five plays later, Dominik Salazar came down with an interception and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown, giving Beatrice their first lead of the game at 2821-.
Ralston went three and out again on their next drive and were forced to punt it away. Torrance Keehn’s 41 yard run set up a four yard touchdown run by Burroughs, extending the Beatrice lead to 35-21.
Beatrice’s defense quickly got the ball back for its offense and the Orangemen would be able to put a long drive together, milking the clock all the way down to less than five minutes in the fourth quarter. On a fourth and nine play, Burroughs would find Jurgens for a 21 yard touchdown pass. They would miss the extra point, keeping the score at 47-21, which would end up being the final score.
Noah Jobman would score one more touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make the final score 48-21
Beatrice is now 1-0 on the season and will be in action again next Friday when they travel to Lexington.
