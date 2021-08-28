Orangemen pull away from Ralston in season opener

Ralston started their next drive at their own 20 yard line and went three and out. Their punt was then blocked by Max Carrel and recovered by the Orangemen, setting them up at the Ralston 12 yard line. Two plays later, Nelson rumbled into the end zone from eight yards out to tie the game 14-14.

Ralston took their next drive into Beatrice territory, but the defense would step up. A sack by Mason Leonard on a fourth down play gave Beatrice the ball at their own 42 with time to score before the half.

Beatrice took it all the way down inside the Ralston 20, but an interception by Ralston was taken all the way back to the Beatrice 22 yard line. Four plays later, Ralston would score on a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone with three seconds left in the half, giving Ralston a 21-14 lead at the half.

Jurgens would seize momentum for the home team when he returned the opening kickoff of the second half 97 yards for a touchdown, tying the score at 21-21.

Ralston went three and out on their next drive and a fake punt attempt was foiled by Beatrice, giving the Orangemen the ball at the Ralston 43 yard line. Beatrice took it deep into Ram territory, but a fumble was recovered by the Rams and they took over at their own 3 yard line.