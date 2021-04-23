Orangemen roll past Seward on senior night

It was a great senior night for the Beatrice boys soccer team Thursday night.
The Orangemen defeated Seward 7-0 at the House of Orange, improving their record to 11-2 on the season.
Connor Freitag and Selvin Acosta-Flores had two goals each while Rudy Cuevas, Ty Dittbrenner and Evan Oltmans had one goal each.
Beatrice Coach Dave Henning said the game went really well for his team.
"We were able to work on a lot of technical stuff that we have been preaching in practice," Henning said. "We were also able to rotate in a bunch of younger guys who had little or no varsity experience. That is big for our team as we look towards the future.'
It was the final regular season home game for 13 seniors, who Henning calls the hardest working and most selfless group of kids he's ever met.
"The camaraderie amongst them is infectious and has been a huge part of our success," Henning said.
Henning said some of the seniors are in just their first or second year playing, but the core group has been playing together since they were young kids through the local club team, the Beatrice Nighthawks. He credits Karen Dittbrenner for organizing and coaching these boys throughout their young careers.
"The fact that they played together and had quality coaching starting at an early age is a huge part of why we are having the success we are this season," Henning said.
Prior to the game, the team all wore shirts with the number six on the front and "Colt" on the back to honor senior teammate Colt Dittbrenner, who had a season ending injury against Nebraska City last week.
"Colt is an amazing leader for the whole team and has brought determination and positivity to the team," Henning said. "He is a big part of the culture change we have been working on for the past two years.'
Beatrice will now move into the postseason portion of their schedule, starting with the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament starting on Saturday.
Henning said he knew this group of kids was determined, but he's still pleasantly surprised with how they are sitting in wildcard points heading into the postseason. They are currently third in Class B.
"It has been an absolute joy to watch these kids compete and find ways to win," Henning said. "With our 11-2 record, they have now won more games than any other team in the 25 years of the soccer program at Beatrice."
As the team enters the postseason, Henning said the goals remain the same.
"Focus on each game as it comes, play our brand of hardworking, disciplined soccer and continue to enjoy the time we get to spend together," Henning said.