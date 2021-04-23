Orangemen roll past Seward on senior night

It was a great senior night for the Beatrice boys soccer team Thursday night.

The Orangemen defeated Seward 7-0 at the House of Orange, improving their record to 11-2 on the season.

Connor Freitag and Selvin Acosta-Flores had two goals each while Rudy Cuevas, Ty Dittbrenner and Evan Oltmans had one goal each.

Beatrice Coach Dave Henning said the game went really well for his team.

"We were able to work on a lot of technical stuff that we have been preaching in practice," Henning said. "We were also able to rotate in a bunch of younger guys who had little or no varsity experience. That is big for our team as we look towards the future.'

It was the final regular season home game for 13 seniors, who Henning calls the hardest working and most selfless group of kids he's ever met.

"The camaraderie amongst them is infectious and has been a huge part of our success," Henning said.

Henning said some of the seniors are in just their first or second year playing, but the core group has been playing together since they were young kids through the local club team, the Beatrice Nighthawks. He credits Karen Dittbrenner for organizing and coaching these boys throughout their young careers.