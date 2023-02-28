BENNINGTON -- The Beatrice boys basketball season came to an end after a loss to Bennington Monday in the district final.

Beatrice, the No. 11 seed in Class B, fell to No. 6 seed Bennington 47-34.

The game was tight for the first three quarters. Bennington led 11-10 after the first quarter and 21-19 at half time.

The Orangemen had a 29-26 lead after three quarters and immediately extended their lead to 31-26 to start the fourth quarter

Bennington would finish the fourth quarter on a 21-3 run to win the game 47-34, punching their ticket to state.

Tucker Timmerman led the way for Beatrice with 10 points while Luke Feist had nine, Dominik Salazar had six, Shelton Crawford and Dawson Loomis had three each, Treyson Russell had two and Crew Meints had one.

Beatrice's season comes to an end after posting an 11-10 record.

For more on this game, see Wednesday's Daily Sun.

Norris, Freeman punch tickets to state

The Norris and Freeman boys basketball teams are heading to state after district final wins Monday night.

Norris, the No. 9 seed in Class B, got a buzzer-beating shot from Macoy Folkerts to beat No. 8 seed Omaha Roncalli 39-38 at Roncalli High School.

Freeman, the No. 1 seed in Class C2, cruised to a 53-22 win over No. 16 seed Oakland-Craig Monday night at Freeman High School. The win sends the Falcons to state.

For more on Norris and Freeman, see Wednesday's Daily Sun.