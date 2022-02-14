Orangemen sending 8 wrestlers to state

SIDNEY -- The Beatrice wrestling team had eight wrestlers qualify for the NSAA State Wrestling Meet, which will take place this coming weekend in Omaha.

The Orangemen, wrestling in the B4 District hosted by Sidney, had two individual champions on the day.

Cole Maschmann was able to win the 160-pound division after getting a sudden victory win over McCook's Alex Anthony in his championship match.

Deegan Nelson was able to claim the 182-pound division after getting a sudden victory win over Jacob Awiszus of Gering in his championship match.

Trevor Reinke made his return to the wrestling mat after sitting out most of the season due to an injury. The two-time state champion won his first two matches by pinfall and won his semifinal match 7-5. He forfeited his championship match for precautionary reasons, but his runner-up finish qualifies him for state.

Torrance Keehn, who was a state runner-up last year, will be returning to state after finishing runner-up in the 170-pound division at districts. He lost his championship match to Isaac White of Cozad 5-3.

Gavin Vanover is heading to state after finishing runner-up at district in the 113-pound division. He won his first two matches by pinfall before losing by pinfall in his championship match to Chance Houser of Sidney.

Bryce Karlin finished runner-up in the 126-pound division, qualifying him for state. After getting two pinfall wins, he lost by pinfall to Austin Munier of Sidney in his championship bout.

Brock Ostdiek finished runner-up in the 220-pound division. He also got two pinfall wins before losing his championship match 16-9 to Collin Schwartzkopf of Gerting.

Beatrice's final state qualifier was Brett Powers, who finished fourth in the 152-pound division.

The eight Orangemen wrestlers will be joining Lady O wrestler Autumn Bartlett, who qualified for state last week by finishing third at districts in the 100-pound division.

The Sunland Area had many more wrestlers qualify for the state meet. In Class B, Norris had four wrestlers qualify. Cooper Spaulding won the 170-pound division of the B3 District. Benjamin Schoenbeck finished third in the 182-pound division while Chase Eggleston finished fourth in the 132-pound division and Benjamin Stanley finished fourth in the 113-pound division.

In Class C, Fairbury had five wrestlers qualify for state. Connor Gerths finished second in the 138-pound division of the C2 District while Riley Arner finished third in the 160-pound division, Noah Hyson finished third in the 220-pound division, Kazz Hyson finished third in the 285-pound division and Hayden Bear finished fourth in the 106-pound division.

HTRS' Aiden Worthey qualified for state after winning the 195-pound division of the C3 Districts.

Johnson County Central's Christian Harrifeld qualified for state after finishing fourth in the C3 District.

Tri County had three state qualifiers. Caden Reedy finished runner-up in the 138-pound division of the C1 District while Jurgen Baker finished third in the 182-pound division and Brevin Damrow finished third in the 220-pound division.

Wilber-Clatonia is sending two wrestlers to state. Colby Homolka won the 152-pound division of the C2 District while Iverson Mejia finished third in the 132-pound division.

In Class D, Freeman is sending Mason Denzin to state. Denzin finished fourth in the 170-pound division of the D2 District.

Meridian's Jackson Huls qualified for state after finishing third in the 132-pound division of the D2 District.

Southern's Austen Forney qualified for state after finishing runner-up in the 126-pound division of the D2 District.

The 2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are slated to begin on Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Class B and C will wrestle the morning session while Class A and D will be the afternoon session. The tournament will finish on Saturday with championship matches starting at 3 p.m.

