Orangemen tennis beats Nebraska City

The Beatrice tennis team recently hosted Nebraska City in a make-up dual at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

The Orangemen won the dual 6-3.

Tagg DeBoer and Conner Bruner picked up an 8-4 win at No. 2 doubles.

"Tagg and Conner's opponents have far more matches as a pair, but our guys played well together and got the job done," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner. "I was pleased with their doubles performance."

Ty Dittbrenner and Michael Roschewski won their No. 3 doubles match 8-4.

"Michael got the nod on Monday and performed well so we decided to go back to him," Dittbrenner said. "Once again he played solid tennis with Ty who has a bunch of varsity doubles experience. They really complement each other well. It is fun to watch a young team do well. It gives us a glimpse into the future."

Carson Saathoff won his No. 1 singles match 8-5.

"Carson needed this win today," Dittbrenner said. "When he follows the game plan and stays within his abilities, he is a solid player. He did that today and got the win. Hopefully this will give him some confidence heading into the weekend."

Ty Dittbrenner won his No. 2 singles match 8-1.