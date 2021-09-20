Orangemen tennis beats Nebraska City

The Beatrice tennis team recently hosted Nebraska City in a make-up dual at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
The Orangemen won the dual 6-3.
Tagg DeBoer and Conner Bruner picked up an 8-4 win at No. 2 doubles.
"Tagg and Conner's opponents have far more matches as a pair, but our guys played well together and got the job done," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner. "I was pleased with their doubles performance."
Ty Dittbrenner and Michael Roschewski won their No. 3 doubles match 8-4.
"Michael got the nod on Monday and performed well so we decided to go back to him," Dittbrenner said. "Once again he played solid tennis with Ty who has a bunch of varsity doubles experience. They really complement each other well. It is fun to watch a young team do well. It gives us a glimpse into the future."
Carson Saathoff won his No. 1 singles match 8-5.
"Carson needed this win today," Dittbrenner said. "When he follows the game plan and stays within his abilities, he is a solid player. He did that today and got the win. Hopefully this will give him some confidence heading into the weekend."
Ty Dittbrenner won his No. 2 singles match 8-1.
"Ty did some things very well today that we have been hammering on in practice," said Karen Dittrenner. "It is nice to see him come out and put those skills to use."
Jacoby Hamm picked up an 8-2 win in his singles match.
"This may have been Jacoby's best singles outing of the season," Dittbrenner said. "He is a talented, athletic kid and I am excited to see him play hard from start to finish and pick up a great win."
Jordan Zhang also played a very complete singles match and came away with an 8-2 win.
"This was also most likely's Jordan's most complete match of the season," Dittbrenner said.
The Beatrice tennis team competed at the South Sioux City Invite on Saturday and travelted to a dual against Elkhorn on Monday. For those results, see future editions of the Daily Sun.