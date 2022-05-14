Orangemen win state tournament opener

OMAHA -- The Beatrice baseball team is looking to defend their Class B State Championship and they got off to a hot start on Saturday.

The fifth-seeded Orangemen defeated fourth-seeded Central City 8-1 at Werner Park in Omaha. Beatrice advances in the winner's bracket and will play at 4 p.m. on Monday at Tal Anderson Field at UNO against eighth-seeded Waverly, who advanced by upsetting No. 1 seed Norris 5-4.

Tucker Timmerman was dominant on the mound for Beatrice, pitching five innings and giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out eight and walking none.

The Orangemen offense wasted no time jumping on top, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. With one out, Max Reis singled and both Tucker Timmerman and Deegan Nelson reached on errors to load the bases.

Austin Burroughs then doubled off the right field fence, bringing in two runs to make it 2-0 early.

Central City got a runner on base in the bottom of the first, but the Orangemen middle infield of Jaxson Blackburn and Adam DeBoer quickly erased it with a double play.

Beatrice added a run in the top of the third. Deegan Nelson led off with a douvle and then scored on another double by Burroughs, making it 3-0.

Central City rallied with two outs in the bottom of the third to get a run, making it 3-1.

Beatrice quickly got that run back in the top of the fourth when Reis tripled and then scored on Timmerman's sacrifice fly to make it 4-1. Nelson then singled and Burroughs walked. Both would eventually score on DeBoer's two-RBI single, making it 6-1.

Beatrice picked up two more runs in the sixth inning. Nelson singled, DeBoer walked and both scored on Caleb Jobman's two RBI double, making it 8-1.

Kai Mayfield would pitch the last two innings for Beatrice and gave up no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking none, making the final score 8-1.

Burroughs led the way for Beatrice with two doubles, three RBI's and a run scored. Reis had a triple, two singles and two runs scored. Nelson had double, two singles and two run scored. Jobman had a double and a single and two RBI's. Blackburn and DeBoer had a single each.

With a win on Monday, Beatrice would advance in the winner's bracket to a 4 p.m. game on Tuesday at UNO. A loss would put them in a 7 p.m. elimination game on Tuesday at Millard North.

Norris will play in an elimination game on Monday against Central City at 10 a.m.

