Orangemen win twice to state unbeaten

WAHOO -- The defending Class B State Baseball Champions are making a strong case early in the season that they are once again contenders.

Beatrice traveled to Wahoo over the weekend and picked up wins over Wahoo and Norris.

The Orangemen defeated Wahoo 17-6 in five innings. Adam DeBoer picked up the win, pitching three innings and giving up three earned runs on two hits while striking out four and walking four. Austin Burroughs pitched two scoreless innings, giving up just one hit. Mason Leonard also saw time on the mound against Wahoo.

Beatrice's offense jumped on top early with three runs in the first inning. Max Reis led off with a double and advanced to third when Jaxson Blackburn reached on an error. Austin Burroughs' ground out would score one run. DeBoer then connected for a two-run home run to make it 3-0.

Beatrice added four more runs in the second inning. Connor Hamilton and Max Reis both walked and advanced to second and third on Blackburn's sacrifice. Burroughs' RBI single scored both of them to make it 5-0.

DeBoer then walked and Tucker Timmerman's two-RBI double made it 7-0.

The Orangemen picked up three more runs in the third inning. Caleb Jobman led off with a single and Deegan Nelson and Hamilton both walked to load the bases. Dylan Roeder's two-RBI single made it 9-0 and Reis' sacrifice fly made it 10-0.

Wahoo scored three runs in the bottom of the third to make it 10-3 and three runs in the fourth to make it 10-6.

The Orangemen would blow the game back open in the top of the fifth. Jobman led off with a solo home run to make it 11-6. Nelson then got things started again with a double.

Hamilton then bunted and reached on an error, which allowed Nelson to score. Roeder's RBI double scored Shelton Crawford, who came into courtesy run for Hamilton.

A wild pitch allowed another run to score, making it 14-6. A single by Burroughs and a walk to DeBoer set up a three run home run by Timmerman, extending the Beatrice lead to 17-6.

Wahoo would go down in order in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game.

Beatrice's game against Norris was more competitive. The Titans jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Kale Fountain's solo home run in the first inning. That would be the last of the scoring for Norris.

The Orangemen tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Timmerman led off with a single and Nelson's single put runners at first and third. Cayden Eggert walked to load the bases. A walk to Reis forced in a run, making it 1-1.

Beatrice took the lead in the fifth inning. DeBoer walked, Timmerman singled and Jobman walked to load the bases. With two outs, Hamilton walked, forcing in the lead run. Aiden Russell also walked, forcing in another run to make it 3-1, which would be the final score.

Parker Tegtmeier pitched 3.2 innings for Beatrice, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out six and walking two. Nelson pitched 1.1 innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out two. Timmerman would shut the door on Norris, pitching the final two innings and giving up no runs on one hit while striking out five and walking one.

Beatrice had five hits in the game -- all singles. Timmerman had two singles while Blackburn, Burroughs and Nelson had a single each.

The Orangemen improve to 3-0 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Ralston. Norris is 2-1 on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.