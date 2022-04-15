Orangemen wins Trailblazer Conference Tournament

The Beatrice baseball team captured the Trailblazer Conference Tournament Championship Thursday after defeating Wahoo.

The Orangemen defeated Wahoo 7-2 at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Tucker Timmerman picked up the win, pitching six innings and giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out 12 and walking three. Deegan Nelson pitched the seventh inning.

Beatrice scored the games first runs in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Trey Henning reached on an error and Aiden Russell walked. Those runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch and both scored on Max Reis' two-RBI single.

Reis would later score when Jaxson Blackburn reached on an error, giving the Orangemen a 3-0 lead.

Wahoo would get one of those runs back in the top of the third after a hit batsman and an RBI double.

In the bottom of the third, walks to Adam DeBoer and Aiden Russell and a single by Trey Henning loaded the bases with two outs. Luke Hamilton and Blackburn both walked, forcing in two more runs, making it 5-1.

Beatrice picked up another run in the fourth. Deegan Nelson and Austin Burroughs led off with back to back singles. Henning's RBI single made it 6-1.

Wahoo would leave the bases loaded in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the fifth, a single by Timmerman and an RBI double by Burroughs made it 7-1.

Wahoo managed one run in the top of the seventh, but would leave runners at second and third, making the final score 7-2.

Burroughs led the way for Beatrice with a double and a single while Henning had two singles. Timmerman, Nelson and Reis had a single each.

Beatrice reached the conference championship game by defeating Nebraska City 13-7 in the semifinals on Wednesday night in Nebraska City. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Beatrice on Tuesday, but was postponed due to weather.

Despite being on the road, Beatrice served as the home team and fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning. Adam DeBoer blasted a grand slam home run in the bottom of the first to give Beatrice a 4-3 lead, which they would never relinquish. They scored one run in the third, and two runs in each of the next four innings. Nebraska City scored two runs in the fourth and a run each in the fifth and sixth.

DeBoer pitched 3.1 innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits while striking out six and walking four. Parker Tegtmeier got the win, pitching 3.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out one and walking three.

Beatrice had 14 hits in the game. Tucker Timmerman had two doubles, two singles, an RBI and three runs scored. DeBoer had a home run, two doubles, five RBI's and two runs scored.

Jaxson Blackburn had a double, a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Aiden Russell had two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Trey Henning had two singles and an RBI. Deegan Nelson had a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Beatrice is now 10-2 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Malcolm.

