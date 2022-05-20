Pribyl wins Class D state pole vault championship

OMAHA -- Meridian's Kaylee Pribyl was able to capture a State Championship in the pole vault on Friday after breaking her own school record.

Pribyl's vault of 11-00 was good enough to win gold in Class D. Her next closest competitors were four different girls who cleared 10-00.

Pribyl finished fifth in the long jump with a jump of 16-06.25 and ran in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash, but her 18th-best time of 13.40 falls short of qualifying for finals.

Also for Meridian, McKenzie Hofstetter's time of 1:06.00 in the 400-meter dash was 22nd best in Class D and short of qualifying for finals. Tyleiah Gooding finished with a 22nd-best preliminary time of 17.94 in the 100-hurdles, which was shy of qualifying for finals.

Meridian's 3,200-relay team of Kimberly Schropfer, Emma Slopsema, Alice Giussani and Evelyn Woitalewicz finished 13th in Class D with a time of 10:54.40.

For the Meridian boys, Brayden Rut finished with a 14th-best preliminary time of 43.47 in the 300-hurdles, which was short of qualifying for finals.

Sterling's Macy Richardson finished third in Class D in the long jump with a jump of 16-10.50. Richardson also qualified for the finals in the 100-hurdles with a Class D best preliminary time of 15.19. She also had a Class D best preliminary time of 46.64 in the 300-hurdles.

Sterling's Dakotah Ludemann qualified for finals in the 100-meter dash with a fourth best preliminary time of 12.83. She also qualified for finals in the 200-meter dash with a fifth best prelim time of 26.58.

Sterling's Lauren Harms finished 11th in Class D in the discus with a throw of 107-06. Danielle Janssen finished 14th in the discus with a throw of 103-05.

Sterling's Ridge Bredthauer finished 23rd in Class D in the triple jump with a jump of 36-10.75. Andrew Harms had a 15th-best time of 43.56 in the 300-hurdles, which fell short of finals.

For the Sterling boys, Andrew Richardson finished 11th in Class D in the shot put with a throw of 45-07. Wyatt Rathe's 24th-best preliminary time of 11.78 in the 100-meter dash was short of qualifying for finals.

Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky finished sixth in Class C in the high jump with a jump of 6-00. Vetrovsky also finished 12th in the shot put with a throw of 49-00.50.

Freeman's Noah Jurgens finished with a 23rd best preliminary time of 16.69 in the 110-hurdles, which was short of qualifying for finals. Wesley Havelka finished 13th in the 3,200-meter run for the Falcons with a time of 10:41.17.

The Freeman boys 3,200-relay team of Tandon Buhr, Carter Ruse, Noah Jurgens and Trent Allen finished ninth in Class C with a time of 8:35.81.

Wilber-Clatonia's Mason Combs finished 15th in Class C in the high jump with a jump of 5-10. He also finished 11th in the triple jump with a jump of 42-03.50.

Carter Skleba finished 10th in the triple jump for the Wolverines with a jump of 42-04.50.

Quinn Palmer's preliminary time of 16.57 was 20th best in Class C, which was short of qualifying for finals. Houston Broz' 15th best preliminary time of 53.57 in the 400-meter dash fell short of finals.

Houston Broz had a 16th-best preliminary time of 42.78 in the 300-hurdles, which fell short of finals.

Wilber-Clatonia's 3,200-relay team of Houston Broz, Quinn Palmer, Cash Keslar and Jon Zoubek finished seventh with a time of 8:32.65.

For the Wilber-Clatonia girls, Aspen Oliver finished 15th in Class C in the discus with a throw of 108-10.

Pawnee City's Emily Lytle's 19th-best time of 1:04.66 in the 400-meter dash was short of qualifying for finals.

Pawnee City's Kenadie Schmutz finished 12th in Class D in the discus with a throw of 104-07.

The Pawnee City girls' 3,200-relay team of Madison Lytle, Logan Maloley, Larissa Tegtmeier and Emily Lytle finished sixth in Class D with a time of 10:29.96.

For the Pawnee City boys, Andy Maloley's 11th-best preliminary time of 53.39 in the 400-meter dash fell short of qualifying for finals. Maloley also had a 12th-best prelim time of 23.51 in the 200-meter dash, which fell short of finals.

Gavin McHenry finished 21st in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:39.44.

The Pawnee City boys' 3,200-relay team of Jett Farwelll, Drew Menninga, Andy Maloley and Bryce Gyhra finished eighth in Class D with a time of 8:47.14.

Johnson County Central's Ava Berkebile finished 19th in Class C in the long jump with a jump of 15-02. Madison Pingel had a 21st best prelim time of 27.69 in the 200-meter dash, which fell short of finals.

For the JCC boys, Trey Holthus finished 16th in the shot put in Class C with a throw of 47-08.75.

HTRS' Nic Knudson finished 10th in Class C in the high jump with a jump of 6-00. J.J. McQueen's 10th-best time of 11.38 in the 100-meter dash preliminaries fell short of qualifying for finals. McQueen also had a 10th-best prelim time of 23.35 in the 200-meter dash, which also fell short of finals.

For Diller-Odell, Zeke Jones' 20th-best preliminary time of 54.57 was short of qualifying for finals. Mallory Denner had a 24th-best qualifying time of 28.67 in the 200-meter dash, which falls short of finals.

Lewiston's Nayla Alos finished 22nd in Class D in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:15.63. Tristen Ray finished 24th in the 3,200-meter run for Lewiston with a time of 12:10.75.

Tri County's Ben Holsing had a 22nd best preliminary time of 43.76 in the 300-hurdles, which was short of qualifying for finals. Grant Lewandowski had a 17th-best prelim time of 23.63 in the 200-meter dash, which fell short of qualifying for finals.

The Class C and D State Track and Field Meet is scheduled to conclude on Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.