Racing Returns to Beatrice Speedway

The third heat saw Jacob Swanson of Lincoln place his car out front and held on for the win. In the fourth heat, Lukas Pohlman of Aurora outlasted point leader Lee Horky of Fairbury for the win. The fifth and final heat saw a battle between Beatrice drivers Gary Saathoff and Lance Borgaman. The two battled for several laps with Saathoff holding on for the win.

The large car count in the class produced the need for a “B” feature, which took place after the evening’s final heat races. Twelve cars made up the field for the 10 lap event. A first lap wreck sent several drivers to the pits with flat tires, including Mary Lentz of Elmwood. Lentz’s crew was quick to get her back on the track to capture second place behind Dorchester driver Tyler Nerud.

Eighteen cars started the 20 lap main feature which saw a lot of action and several caution flags. One of the cautions set up a two lap, two car shootout between Horky and Brandon Spanjer of Crete. After taking the green flag, Spanjer squeezed underneath Horky in corner two taking the lea, but Horky charged hard into the third corner to regain the lead and take the checkered flag to a robust cheer from the crowd.

“That got the crowd really fired up,' said Race Chairman Derek Fralin.