Racing Returns to Beatrice Speedway

Beatrice Speedway resumed racing Friday evening after a one week break for the Independence Day Holiday. The $10 admission and the postponed Homestead Days firework display attracted the largest crowd of the season. A smooth and fast race track welcomed drivers and crews back to the track.
New to the track was 24-year-old Chaz Baca of Mesa AZ. Currently, he sits second in IMCA national points. Baca is currently on a nationwide tour and making his first trip to the speedway.
“I’m hoping to travel to a lot of tracks," Baca said. "I really want to gain experience racing on different tracks with different types of surfaces.”
Baca said he hopes to get his name out there by going on the tour. He said that he found the Beatrice Speedway to be “really racy and really fun” and had a lot of fun driving against the speedway regulars.
Baca said that his strong performance in the IMCA western region propelled his position in the national points but has found the competition in the Midwest to be “humbling." He's only score one win so far. Baca was also planning on testing the Eagle Race Way on Saturday, but weather canceled those. He plans on continuing his tour Tuesday night at Harlan IA.
The night kicked off with Sport Modified class taking the track. The first heat of the evening featured great side-by-side action between Trevor Baker of Roca and Mark Saathoff of Beatirce. In the end, it was Baker who took the win. The action continued in the second heat with Beatrice driver Rick Rohr battling Dane Martindale of Lincoln with Martindale holding on for the win.
The third heat saw Jacob Swanson of Lincoln place his car out front and held on for the win. In the fourth heat, Lukas Pohlman of Aurora outlasted point leader Lee Horky of Fairbury for the win. The fifth and final heat saw a battle between Beatrice drivers Gary Saathoff and Lance Borgaman. The two battled for several laps with Saathoff holding on for the win.
The large car count in the class produced the need for a “B” feature, which took place after the evening’s final heat races. Twelve cars made up the field for the 10 lap event. A first lap wreck sent several drivers to the pits with flat tires, including Mary Lentz of Elmwood. Lentz’s crew was quick to get her back on the track to capture second place behind Dorchester driver Tyler Nerud.
Eighteen cars started the 20 lap main feature which saw a lot of action and several caution flags. One of the cautions set up a two lap, two car shootout between Horky and Brandon Spanjer of Crete. After taking the green flag, Spanjer squeezed underneath Horky in corner two taking the lea, but Horky charged hard into the third corner to regain the lead and take the checkered flag to a robust cheer from the crowd.
“That got the crowd really fired up,' said Race Chairman Derek Fralin.
The Sport Compacts, which has been dominated by brothers Drake and Zach Bohlmeyer, saw challenger Jacob Schwab of Crete show the way in the class. In the first heat, Shaye Howe of Beatrice took the win over Zach. The second heat saw Schwab jump out front and never look back with Drake taking second. In the feature, Schwab again jumped out front and was never challenged with Drake taking second and Zach taking the third spot.
The Stock Car class provided fans with intense action and tight racing in both the heat and feature races. The first heat was full of hard chargers but it was Kyle Vanover who was able to out-muscle Scott Smith of Davenport and Cade Richards of Lincoln for the win. In the second heat, a caution on the second lap allowed Grabouski to take the lead and the win.
The feature race had 14 cars start the 20 lap feature with the speedway regular heavy hitters battling each other throughout the race. Richards, who currently sits fourth in the IMCA national points, charged to challenge Vanover and Grabouski but was only able to muster a third place finish behind the pair. Vanover proved too tough as he took home the win.
The Hobby Stock first heat saw tight racing between Beatrice drivers Chad Borgman, John Martinez and Fairbury driver Taylor Huss. Borgman held on for the win. The second heat saw Dillion Richards of Beatrice jump out front and never look backed. In the third heat, the action ramped up as four abreast racing took place on lap number one. Beatrice driver and point leader Roy Armstrong beat out fellow Beatrice drivers Ryan Roschewski and Jacob Harms for the win.
The feature was full of action right from the start as Marysville driver Sean Bogart rolled his machine over the wall into the back pit area causing a red flag condition. Bogart was not injured, but his car was heavily damaged and was retired to the pit area.
It was Richards who darted out to the early lead. The racing surface had two distinct tracks with half the field joining Richards on the high line and Brendon Stigge leading the others on the low line. Jacob Harms set his sights on challenging Richards for the win, making several hard charges, but it was Richards who held on to lead the race from green to checkered for the win.
In the first heat of the modified class, Marysville, KS drivers Josh Blummer and Jordy Nelson took the top two spots. In the second heat Bob Zoubek of Dorchester was able to hold off point leader Johnny Sathoff for the win. The feature race saw Troy Duensing of Byron jump out front ahead of Grabouski and Satthoff to take the lead.
The crowd was treated to intense racing between Grabouski and Sathoff as the two battled side by side trading positions but were unable to challenge Duensing, who got the win.
As the races concluded, the crowd dispensed to the lower sections of the grandstand or the pit area to enjoy the annual fireworks display. Racing resumes this Friday for a regular race night. Hot laps are set for 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.
For complete race results, see Wednesay's Daily Sun.