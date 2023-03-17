I know a lot of anglers are getting anxious! Ice is slowly coming off area waters and that means spring fishing will follow. As soon as the weather warms up again and stabilizes, it will be bluegill time! Whether you are an experienced angler or new to the sport of fishing, it is tough to beat the sheer fun of going after bluegill and other panfish.

Bluegill can be found in most of the waters in the state, so finding a spot to catch a few is generally not a problem. Gage County has plenty of farm ponds with good bluegill populations. Conestoga Lake may be the best public access lake for bluegill near Beatrice and Cub Creek 12A would be another spot to check out.

You don’t need to be very elaborate with your tackle either. Anything from cane poles to high tech graphite rod and reel combos can catch bluegill. I like to fish with my Tenkara rods. These are medium length ultra-lightweight rods that were invented in Japan some 400 years ago. They were almost unknown outside of Japan until about 2010. They are a finesse rod and perfect for probing brush piles near the shoreline or obstructions in streams and creeks from a short distance away and not spooking the fish.

Tenkara rods are generally not considered cheap rods, so if you are starting from scratch, an inexpensive spinning rod outfit will work just fine. You can outfit yourself with all new equipment and get into bluegill fishing for as little as $25-$35. Garage sales are another option and you probably can get everything you need for around $10.

For a relaxing afternoon, I have just as much fun fishing for bluegill as I do for anything else, maybe more. Bluegills don’t get real big when compared to the standards set by other fish species in the state, but they certainly make up for their size in fighting ability. On a lightweight spinning outfit or fly rod, a ½-pound bluegill can feel like a 10 pound bass pulling at the other end of your line. I know that lightweight tackle makes catching bluegill a lot more fun.

Bluegills are a great way for a beginner to learn about fishing. I have introduced many people to fishing by letting them tangle will a few bluegills, and I have never had anyone say they didn’t have fun doing it.

When going after bluegills I prefer to use the smallest bobber I can to float the bait, which is often a small piece of nightcrawler. I prefer to use pencil bobbers because they offer a lot less resistance so the bluegill don’t feel them as they take the bait. A small hook size is also required, because bluegills don’t have that big of a mouth. They have to be able to get their mouth around the bait and hook to be caught. I generally use a size 8 Aberdeen hook. I like the longer shank on an Aberdeen hook so I can get it out of the bluegill easier.

I like to suspend my bait 12-16 inches below my bobber, depending on the body of water I’m fishing and water clarity. If the water is clear enough and I can see vegetation, I’ll suspend my bait just above the vegetation. Bluegill like to hide in cover like this and dart up to grab something to eat. I will also cast out my bait near anything that offers cover for fish like submerged rocks, trees or submerged brush…all prime bluegill habitats. If there are fish in the area, it won’t take them long to find the bait.

Bluegills like to strike from underneath the bait and inhale it is a single gulp. A light flick of the wrist is all it takes to set the hook. The battle is on and so is the fun, especially with ultralight tackle!

Using a fly rod to catch bluegill is another great way to have fun. If you are just learning how to use fly fishing equipment, then bluegill offer an excellent way to do your homework. Bluegills don’t care if you have a perfect backcast, or if your elbow ends up at the correct angle on your follow through. They’re hungry, and as long as you get something interesting near them, they will investigate.

A small bug-looking lure or little popper can be dynamite bluegill bait a little later in the spring. I use a couple of lures that resemble tiny spiders and crickets. They catch bluegill by the buckets. I also tie patterns that look like either red or black ants. Bluegills love these, too. It is almost a shame to have so much fun.

As the water warms up a bit more, try some bluegill fishing. I guarantee you’ll have fun…and take someone new to fishing with you!