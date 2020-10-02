Fall is the time for trout fishing, especially in Nebraska

Fishing for trout is not difficult. You don’t need a $500 fly fishing rig to catch fish. Any rod/reel combination can work. I’d recommend a six to eight-foot rod with no more than 10-pound test line. If you’re fishing with Powerbait, use a couple of pieces of split shot set about 12-18-inches up from the hook. Cast it out and let the weights settle to the bottom. You need just enough weight to hold the bait in place, or just a little movement.

I also like to use my high-tech cane poles. No reels, no eyelets, just a pole and some line. They are like a classic bamboo pole, just made out of a more modern material. Mine are Fiberglass and carbon graphite, and the collapse into themselves for easy carrying. I have poles like this in 10, 13, 16 and 20-foot lengths. I select the rod I’ll use based on the width of the stream I’m fishing. I tie my bait or lure on the end of the line and a bobber above it. I drift this through areas I think might hold a trout. It works! If you want to see an example of how I fish with these rods, go to You Tube and look up Tenkara fishing. I bet you will be interested.