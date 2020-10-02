Fall is the time for trout fishing, especially in Nebraska

You know, it is a tough time of the year for outdoor enthusiasts! You walk out of the door and you ask yourself, should I hunt or should I fish today? The archery deer season is open, the archery and shotgun turkey season is on, antelope archery and muzzleloading season is open, archery and firearm elk season is on, squirrel and rabbit seasons are open. There is a lot going on!
One of the things I look forward to this time of the year is trout fishing. Nebraska has some great trout fishing opportunities. If you mention trout, Nebraska doesn’t immediately come to mind to most anglers, but Nebraska can surprise you. Rainbow trout is the species most Nebraskans have an opportunity to catch, largely due to the work of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission fisheries group. They do a great job rearing and stocking rainbow trout all over the state. Fisheries crews stock pan-sized, eight to ten-inch rainbow trout around the state, typically in the spring and fall. Many small municipal ponds are stocked and provide a great family fishing opportunity.
If you are a serious trout angler, western Nebraska is an epicenter for trout fishing action. Years ago, I got to know the guys at Berkley Pure Fishing and invited them to come out and catch some trout. Keith Jones, PhD. is the guy who invented Powerbait and for years came to western Nebraska each spring with a crew to test new formulas of Powerbait. That continued until Doc’s recent retirement. I know of at least two “improved versions” of Powerbait that were marketed based on their performance right here in Nebraska waters. Good Stuff!
Fishing for trout is not difficult. You don’t need a $500 fly fishing rig to catch fish. Any rod/reel combination can work. I’d recommend a six to eight-foot rod with no more than 10-pound test line. If you’re fishing with Powerbait, use a couple of pieces of split shot set about 12-18-inches up from the hook. Cast it out and let the weights settle to the bottom. You need just enough weight to hold the bait in place, or just a little movement.
I also like to use my high-tech cane poles. No reels, no eyelets, just a pole and some line. They are like a classic bamboo pole, just made out of a more modern material. Mine are Fiberglass and carbon graphite, and the collapse into themselves for easy carrying. I have poles like this in 10, 13, 16 and 20-foot lengths. I select the rod I’ll use based on the width of the stream I’m fishing. I tie my bait or lure on the end of the line and a bobber above it. I drift this through areas I think might hold a trout. It works! If you want to see an example of how I fish with these rods, go to You Tube and look up Tenkara fishing. I bet you will be interested.
Trout are not as picky of eaters as you may think. You can catch them on fancy hand-tied flies and nymphs, but you can also catch trout on worms, crickets, grasshoppers, small marshmallows and corn. Believe it or not, a kernel of sweet corn on a little hook is excellent bait for trout. Of course that means that here in Nebraska, we have a near endless supply of trout bait!
For live bait, like a grasshopper, I use a casting bubble to carry the line out when I cast. I’ll set the casting bubble 18-24 inches above the bait. The bait should ride on the surface of the water and twitch around to attract the fish. Cast this rig upstream and let it drift by any structure that might hide a hungry trout. Toss it into any flowing water that slows down into a slack water area or pool. Trout use these slow water areas to rest, but they are always on the lookout for a bite to eat.
In addition to rainbow trout, Nebraska also offers fishing for brook trout, brown trout, cutthroat trout and tiger trout in several streams in western Nebraska. It may take a little planning and travel to get to these species, but it is worth it. Most of these species are found in small streams and creeks and my collapsible poles are perfect for these waters. Two great spots I like to fish with my high-tech cane poles are Verdigre Creek near Royal and Soldier Creek at Ft. Robinson State Park.
Trout, like other species of fish, are moving into their fall feeding cycle. They are hungry and they want food and lots of it. This is the time of year for big baits and that is why grasshoppers are a great offering for them now! Trout, all species of trout, are trying to put on as much weight as they can before winter. They want big bait for the maximum energy consumption they can get.
Give trout fishing a try this fall. You will enjoy it!
