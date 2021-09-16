Poison Ivy is still a threat in the fall

Whether it is spring of fall, poison ivy is still potent and can be spread by coming in contact with oil produced by the plant. The oil is called urushiol (u-ROO-she-ol). This oily resin is in the leaves, stems and roots of the plant.

If you know you have been in contact with poison ivy, minimize the spread to other people or materials by putting whatever kind of barrier you can create…paper towels, newspaper, poly-tarp, whatever is handy, between you and others. Think about minimizing the transfer of the urushiol to surfaces like vehicle seats! Remove all potentially contaminated clothing as soon as possible and wash in warm water. A detergent like Dawn Soap is a good choice. It breaks down the oil very well.

If you didn’t realize that you came in contact with poison ivy and you develop a rash, it can be maddeningly itchy and last for weeks. You can treat mild cases of poison ivy rash with over-the-counter products. Calamine Lotion is one that I’ve always heard of being used. It is a powerful anti-itch cream that works on contact to protect the skin from further irritation and helps heal affected areas. It helps dry out the rash stop itching, flaking and oozing that can further spread the rash. Other over-the-counter allergy medications such as Benadryl or Zyrtec can help counter your allergic reaction to urushiol.