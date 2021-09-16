Poison Ivy is still a threat in the fall

Have you felt the coolness in the air the last few mornings? You can tell fall is coming. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, fall can mean lots of things. It means the hunting seasons are here. It means that you need to switch to bigger baits because fish are changing into their fall feeding cycle. They know leaner times are coming, so they want the biggest meal they can get for the energy they expend.
Fall is a wonderful time for family camping. It is much easier to sleep when it is cool at night. Campfires on a cool evening are great for cooking and sharing the outdoors with friends. It is a big part of camping. I always enjoy sipping some good whiskey around a campfire and listening to hunting and fishing stories.
Fall is also a time that many creative individuals like to gather things for fall decorations. Keep in mind that poison ivy is still out there and it may not look the same to you this time of year. In the fall, poison ivy can turn a gorgeous red, orange or a mixture of lighter greens fading to yellow and into reds. It definitely has a fall look to it!
My grandmother always liked to have a nice centerpiece, generally a cornucopia full of vegetables and fruit, surrounded by vines with fall/autumn colors. I’m sure one could envision poison ivy, if they didn’t know what it was, as a perfect addition to a centerpiece, but they would pay the price for gathering it.
Whether it is spring of fall, poison ivy is still potent and can be spread by coming in contact with oil produced by the plant. The oil is called urushiol (u-ROO-she-ol). This oily resin is in the leaves, stems and roots of the plant.
If you know you have been in contact with poison ivy, minimize the spread to other people or materials by putting whatever kind of barrier you can create…paper towels, newspaper, poly-tarp, whatever is handy, between you and others. Think about minimizing the transfer of the urushiol to surfaces like vehicle seats! Remove all potentially contaminated clothing as soon as possible and wash in warm water. A detergent like Dawn Soap is a good choice. It breaks down the oil very well.
If you didn’t realize that you came in contact with poison ivy and you develop a rash, it can be maddeningly itchy and last for weeks. You can treat mild cases of poison ivy rash with over-the-counter products. Calamine Lotion is one that I’ve always heard of being used. It is a powerful anti-itch cream that works on contact to protect the skin from further irritation and helps heal affected areas. It helps dry out the rash stop itching, flaking and oozing that can further spread the rash. Other over-the-counter allergy medications such as Benadryl or Zyrtec can help counter your allergic reaction to urushiol.
One of the quickest means of relief is a simple cold compress. Wet towels placed on the rash will make things feel better. Just be careful to launder the towels immediately so as not to spread the urushiol.
Oatmeal baths is another home treatment I’ve always heard of, but never had to try. It is said to soothe the irritation and help the rash begin to heal.
Cucumber slices is said to be a simple poison ivy treatment. Either place slices of this cooling veggie on the affected area, or mash it up to make a cucumber “paste” that you apply to the rash for soothing relief. Aloe Vera is another plant-based way to get some relief.
Apple cider vinegar has many medicinal qualities, so it’s no surprise that apple cider vinegar has also been shown to be an effective poison ivy treatment. Soaking a brown paper bag in apple cider vinegar, then placing the bag on the rash can draw out toxins.
If topical treatments fail to give you any relief you’ll need to see your Doctor and maybe get some prescription strength oral antihistamines. My number two son is so allergic to poison ivy that at the first sign of a rash he needs to get to the Doctor and get steroid shots. If he doesn’t his rash advances so quickly that he looks like he has been in a severe chemical burn accident.
Enjoy the fall, but be careful out there!