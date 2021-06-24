Saying goodbye to a faithful friend

It is no secret that Americans love their vehicles, but I think guys are worse when it comes to bonding with their pickup trucks. A good and dependable pickup truck is almost a necessity if you intend to be a real outdoorsman.
I just sold my 2001 Chevy S-10. I was the second owner of the pickup, but I have driven that pickup for the last 17 years. It had 278,000 miles on it. It always had regular oil changes and general maintenance. Anything that needed fixed, got fixed. I do not relish the thought or being stranded out in the boonies somewhere because I had neglected something. The Marine Corps teaches you that if you take care of your weapon, your weapon will take care of you. I apply the same philosophy to my vehicles!
I can’t tell you how many sets of ties I wore out, or how many mufflers and exhaust pipes I burned through. I did determine over the years that a set of tires would last me about 45,000 miles. This was my average over maybe six or so sets of tires.
This pickup truck carried me on countless hunting and fishing trips in Nebraska. It took me wherever I needed to get any species of fish and for about any game imaginable. It took me to North and South Dakota for smallmouth bass and walleye, plus duck, goose, pheasant and Hungarian partridge hunting.
It got me in and out of the Great Basin region of Wyoming a few times for antelope hunts and took me into the Bighorn Mountains numerous times for trout fishing and camping. It took me twice to Colorado’s Grand Mesa and crawled up mountain trails for bear hunts. There were numerous other Colorado trips for fishing and camping.
There are a lot of memories with that pickup! For example, I remember one deer hunt when I was coming down a hill in a blizzard. I could see the lights of a gas station along the highway a few miles ahead. I felt the pickup start bouncing. A second or two later I was in a 360 degree spin. I don’t know how my loops I made, but I ended up tailgate first in a big snow drift and ditch on the west side of the road. It was a total white out for a few seconds.
I was trying to get up and out of the ditch when a bull hauler jake braked to a stop. “Are you OK,” the driver yelled. “I saw the whole thing from about a mile back! It looked like a heck of a ride!”
I hopped in his truck and he took me to the gas station. I was at the counter and waiting to ask about a wrecker service to pull me out of the ditch when I head someone call my name. It was three guys who I had hunted with a couple of years earlier from the Calloway area. I told them want happened and they took me back to my pickup and got me pulled out. When I finally got home and had time to really look at my pickup, I could not find any damage. It was a soft landing. I was lucky!
On a trip into the panhandle of the state for a turkey hunt I was ascending a steep wall to get to the top of a ridge. I was locked in four-wheel low and throwing rocks in all direction. I had to cut across the face of the incline we were on, but we made it. I was not sure if I would ever get my buddy’s fingernail marks out of the vinyl on the grab bar connected to the dash.
I remember a time I had just put on a new set of tires that were quite a bit more aggressive than what I had before. As I watched the technicians put the tires on, I wondered how well they would do in mud and snow. I didn’t have to wait long to find out. That spring turkey season was wet and cold. I was on a black river bottom gumbo road in Nemaha County.
I was in four wheel drive and kept the RPM high, throwing rooster tails of mud 20 feet into the air off of all four wheels. I made it back onto more solid ground, but the vehicle was packed with mud underneath and covered with mud everywhere else. Not much of the red color of the pickup could be seen! I think the pickup weighed another 1500 pounds with all the mud. It took me two days to get everything washed out.
On another deer hunting trip to a ranch in the Sandhills, made my own trail into where I camped because there was a foot of snow on the ground. I set up camp and prepared for my deer hunt the next day. It got down to almost -30 degrees that night. In camps that cold, I normally keep a couple of plastic liter bottles in my sleeping bag so I have liquid water to make coffee with the next morning. I forgot to do that.
It was an hour of so before dawn. I was chopping my water with an axe and putting the chunks of ice into my coffee pot when I saw lights down the valley. It was the landowner coming to check on me and see if my pickup would start. It did. I was invited back to the house for breakfast. I found out later that the real reason he came out was that his wife was certain I froze to death overnight and wanted him to check to see if he could find my body.