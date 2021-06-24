Saying goodbye to a faithful friend

I remember a time I had just put on a new set of tires that were quite a bit more aggressive than what I had before. As I watched the technicians put the tires on, I wondered how well they would do in mud and snow. I didn’t have to wait long to find out. That spring turkey season was wet and cold. I was on a black river bottom gumbo road in Nemaha County.

I was in four wheel drive and kept the RPM high, throwing rooster tails of mud 20 feet into the air off of all four wheels. I made it back onto more solid ground, but the vehicle was packed with mud underneath and covered with mud everywhere else. Not much of the red color of the pickup could be seen! I think the pickup weighed another 1500 pounds with all the mud. It took me two days to get everything washed out.

On another deer hunting trip to a ranch in the Sandhills, made my own trail into where I camped because there was a foot of snow on the ground. I set up camp and prepared for my deer hunt the next day. It got down to almost -30 degrees that night. In camps that cold, I normally keep a couple of plastic liter bottles in my sleeping bag so I have liquid water to make coffee with the next morning. I forgot to do that.