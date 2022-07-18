Saathoff gets back to the winner's circle

Racing returned to Beatrice Speedway after last week was rained out. Hot and humid conditions were not kind to the 87 race participants as well as the solid crowd on hand for the action.

Twin Rivers Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep was the sponsor for the evening which featured $1,000 to the Modified A feature winner. As usual, Women for Racing were on hand to give away two kid’s trophies and IMCA Modified driver Bob Zoubek of Dorchester was the lucky winner of the 50/50 drawing.

The racing began with the Sport Modified class. The first heat featured some early tight action but Aurora driver Lucas Pohlman was able to secure the win. The second heat saw Beatrice driver Lance Borgman take a hard charge to the front the win. The third heat featured Beatrice driver Travis Runcie holding off Byron driver Kash Wenski in a hotly contested battle.

The A Main Feature was slowed due to numerous caution flags but featured some intense racing action. Borgman took the lead on lap 12 of the race, but Washington Kan. driver Greg Metz began to use the caution flags and skillfully maneuvered to the front of the field to take the lead and the win.

“This is my first night on this this motor and we took a win," Metz said. "It was just an unbelievable win.”

Borgman(195) currently leads the point standing over Metz (188).

The first heat of the Sport Compacts saw Beatrice Driver Rhonda Mewes take the green and then the checkered for the win. In the second heat, Kaden Murray of Beatrice dominated the race by jumping to a big lead early. In the final heat, it was a three-car battle with side by side racing between Beatrice drivers Hallie Borgman, Zach Bohlmeyer and Coleton Williamson, but it was Bohlmeyer who edged out the win at the flag.

The feature race was dominated by Brandon Carmicheal, who took the lead three laps into the race and out-classed the field for back-to-back feature wins at the speedway.

“I just waited for things to even out and then just kept going," Carmichael said. "I couldn’t do this without all my family support.”

Kaylee Richards (178) leads the point standings over second place Coleton Williamsom (170).

In the Hobby Stock first heat, it was Lincoln Driver Fletcher Petersen who was in control of the race, but with two laps remaining, there was a stall on the track with mechanical failure.

Fairbury Driver Brendon Stigge took advantage and the win. The second heat race had a lap one spin by Beatrice driver Travis Blythe, collecting several other drivers and cutting the field in half. Beatrice driver Jesse Vanlanningham won the heat over the remaining drivers. The third heat featured side by side racing between Roy Armstrong of Beatrice and Onaga, Kan. driver Nick Ronnebaum. Armstrong held the bottom line and took the win.

In the feature event, Armstrong again took the low line on the track but it was Stigge who mounted a challenge at the halfway point. The two exchanged leads as they battled side by side for several laps, but it was Stigge who took the checkered flag for the win.

“Holy cow, I finally got a win," Stigge said. "We have been struggling the last few weeks, but this win is a big confidence booster."

Taylor Huss is the point standings leader (149) over second place Dillion Richards (145).

In the Stock Car class, Beatrice driver Kyle Vanover came from the back of the pack to win the first heat. In the second heat, it was a battle between five of the class’s heavy hitters, but Beatrice driver Matt Fralin was able to take the win, holding off a last lap surge by fellow Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski.

The two would again battle in the feature event but were joined by Vanover and Benji Legg. The race featured everything a race fan could want as the four battled with side-by-side bumper to bumper action. On lap 14, Fralin spun coming out of corner three, setting up a shootout for the win.

On the restart, Grabouski and Vanover had contact, which officials penalized Grabouski for and put him to the end of the field for the restart. On the restart, Legg mounted a strong challenge diving under Vanover in corner one, but Vanover was able to hold his line and secure the win. After the win Vanover stated,

“We survived," Vanover said after the race. "We got lucky.”

Grabouski is currently the point leader at the track (196) and Vanover sits at second at 191 points.

The $1,000 to win Modified A feature saw four new drivers in the class for the night. DeWitt Driver Robert Brinkman was joined by three Kansas drivers for the first time at the track this year. In the first heat, Greenwood driver Dylan Sillman took the win. In the second heat, it was Byron driver Trey Duensing who took an early lead and never looked back.

The A main event saw Duensing battle Lincoln Driver Mike Densberger for the early half the race. Grabouski and the father and son team of John and Jaxson Saathoff joined the fray. After a caution, it was father John that took control and took the win.

Saathoff, who is the all-time race winner at the track and four-time national champion in the class, was excited after the race.

“How about that, a second win at Beatrice this year," Saathoff said. "Hey, it was a grand to win, that’s a thousand bucks.”

Saathoff was also excited about this son's strong finish.

“That’s awesome, just chasing his old man around the track," Saathofff said.

Grabouski (189) still leads in the point standings over Saathoff (183). Grabouski also is the current leader in the National IMCA point standings in the Modified class.

Racing will resume next Friday evening for a regular night of racing. The speedway will then host IMCA racing as part of the Gage County Fair on Friday July 29th. The annual WFR kid’s night at the track will be held the following week on Friday August 5th.

A Feature results Modified 1) 96j Johnny Saathoff 2) 3 Trey Duensing 3) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 4) 35d Dylan Sillman 5) 81 Mike Densberger 6) 3j Jake Nightingale 7) 30 Jordan Grabouski 8) 60iv Anthony Roth 9) 7b Curtis Barnes 10) 10b Robert Brinkman SportMod 1) 30 Greg Metz 2) 76 Lance Borgman 3) 7v Adam Vrbka 4) 7 Lee Horky 5) 96 Gary Saathoff 6) 23 Steve Swarthout 7) 74 Rick Rohr 8) 33 Travis Runcie 9) 12 Lukas Pohlmann 10) 27w Andrew Whitmore Stock Car 1) 19 Kyle Vanover 2) 84 Benji Legg 3) 30 Jordan Grabouski 4) 34 Max Harder 5) 7 Matt Fralin 6) 4w Jaret Wood 7) 67 Darin Nelson 8) 50 Scott Smith 9) 76 Lance Borgman 10) 301 Brandon Johnson Hobby Stock 1) 69 Brendon Stigge 2) 6r Roy Armstrong 3) 24r Dillon Richards 4) 72v Jesse Vanlaningham 5) 7n Nick Ronnebaum 6) 3 Taylor Huss 7) 20 Chad Borgman 8) 3n Neil Pella 9) 00j John Martinez 10) 8 Murray Haugen Sport Compact 1) 12c Brandon Carmichael 2) 9k Kaden Murray 3) 32x Nathan Wahlstrom 4) 00 Coleton Williamson 5) 05h Shaye Howe 6) 84 Josh Black 7) 12 Ronda Mewes 8) 52 Tobey Vanlaningham 9) 92c Dylan Crannell 10) 22 Tim Cude