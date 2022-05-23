Saathoff picks up win on opening night

Opening night at Beatrice Speedway introduced a new class of cars, wild action and a return to victory lane for the “Jet.”

Track Announcer and Pit Reporter Jake Barteckia said that his outlook for the season is that the track will see more out of state race cars this season. He said that that the current sports climate is a unique opportunity for drivers to attract attention and sponsors from higher level classes and sponsors.

He went into detail about how local drivers are here every week and are consistent. Even though they may not rack up a lot of wins, they are getting points every week. Barteckia said that he hopes to do more play-by-play announcing this season and invites people to stop by the announcer booth.

Race Chairman Derek Fralin voiced excitement for the start of the race season.

“It is great to get the race season going,” Fralin said. “It should be exciting with the new Mod-Lite class.”

The class gave the crowd an unexpected introduction to their style of racing during hot laps as Lincoln driver Allen Skinner appeared to lose control of his race car going into to corner, striking the wall and rolling his car in dramatic fashion. Skinner escaped without injury, but his car suffered heavy damage and was done for the evening.

The class’s season was initially in jeopardy due to the closure of their home track of Junction Motor Speedway in McCool Junction. The class was added to Beatrice Speedway race schedule and is sponsored by “Get the Real Deal with Matt and Tim at the Riv.” Sponsor Tim Fralin said that him and his brother Matt decided to be title sponsors to help grow the class.

“It is a class that is growing across the Midwest and is now fully sanctioned by IMCA,” Tim Fralin said.

He said there will be added incentives as the number of participants grows. The class featured close and competitive racing during both the heat and feature races. The heat race was won by Scott Naggatz of Carter Lake, Iowa. The feature saw a tough battle between Naggatz and Lincoln driver Rob Wagner. Wagner was able to take the checkered flag and the win.

In victory lane, Wagner said the win was special because he believes Naggatz is “the best driver in this class in the state.”

After a nine-year break from racing, Wagner rejoined the sport so he could race with his daughter Andrea, who finished fifth.

On the “Car Shop with Chop” night at the speedway. all youth 11 and younger were admitted free. Sponsor Les “Chop” White Jr., is also the season sponsor for the hobby stack class.

“I just wanted to get a way to get young kids involved in local racing,” White said.

In the opening heat race for the Hobby Stock class, the action started early. In the first heat, Ian Roschewski of Beatrice entered corner number one and rolled his car landing upside down. He left the vehicle uninjured. Fairbury driver Taylor Huss was able to take the win. The second heat featured tight racing, but Neil Pella of Adams was able to secure the win.

The Hobby feature was marred with numerous caution flags early, but the action up front between Huss and fellow Fairbury driver Brendon Stegge featured side by side racing. Huss continued to challenge Stegge for the lead until the handling of Stegge’s car appeared to go away and Huss was able to get the win.

“That was fun,” Huss said as he exited his car in victory lane.

He said that him and Stegge are close friends and teammates, which made the win “awesome.”

The Sport Modified class provided strong and consistent competition in both the heats and feature race. The first heat saw Beatrice Driver Gary Saathoff hold of fellow Beatrice Driver Adam Armstrong for the win. Beatrice driver Lance Borgman dominated the second heat. In the third heat, Fairbury driver Lee Horky took the win.

The feature race saw tight racing throughout the field. Armstrong took the early lead and Borgman slid into the second spot. He stayed in contention with Armstrong but was unable to challenge for the win.

“I saw Lance was right there and he is always tough,” Armstrong said.

In the first heat of the stock car class, first heat Beatrice driver Paul Burck quickly jumped into the number two spot but was unable to challenge winner Benji Legg of Beatrice. Dan Nelson of Holmesville dominated the second heat. In the feature race, Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski jumped into the lead and never looked back.

“The win feels good to start the season,” Grabouski said.

The Sport Compact class boosted 24 entries, which was the most of any class. In the first heat, Zach Bohlmeyer jumped out front and never looked back, taking the win. The second heat featured a side-by-side battle between Kaden Murray of Beatrice and Wymore driver Kaylee Richards. Murray was able to hold off the challenge and take the win. The third heat was action packed with a lot of bumping and rubbing throughout the field, but Nathan Wahlstrom was able to escape for the win.

The feature race had a slow start due to several cautions. Murray coming out of corner two, had a violent crash flipping his car numerous times down the back stretch. He was uninjured, but his car suffered significant damage. Racing resumed and saw a tight three car battle for the lead, but Richards was able to out-duel Drake Bohlmeyer of Beatrice and Hays Kan. driver Gage Porter to secure the win.

“I just held my line and kept my car straight,” Richards said. “I knew I couldn’t make a mistake.”

In the Modified class, Beatrice driver Johnny Saathoff was able to take the checkered flag for the win in the first heat. In the second heat, Marysville Kan. driver Jordy Nelson was able to hold off Bob Zoubek of Dorchester for the win. In the feature, Trey Duensing of Byron took the early lead, but Saathoff and Grabouski moved into challenge.

In dramatic fashion, coming out of turn four on the last lap, Duensing slightly bobbled and Saathoff took the win. The all-time feature winner at Beatrice Speedway was happy to be back in the winner’s circle

“It been a long time since I took a win at Beatrice,” Saathoff said. “This is awesome.”

Racing will resume next Friday evening to kick off the Memorial Day weekend. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.

A Feature results Modified 1) 96j Johnny Saathoff 2) 3 Trey Duensing 3) 30 Jordan Grabouski 4) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 5) 81 Mike Densberger 6) 5s Bob Zoubek 7) 4b Brandon Verbeek 8) 12 Reed Payne 9) 4 David Trauernicht 10) 60iv Anthony Roth SportMod 1) 6a Adam Armstrong 2) 76 Lance Borgman 3) 74 Rick Rohr 4) 7 Lee Horky 5) 27w Andrew Whitmore 6) 30 Greg Metz 7) 97 Mark Saathoff 8) 25x Kyle Ord 9) 23 Steve Swarthout 10) 96 Gary Saathoff Stock Car 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 84 Benji Legg 3) 19 Kyle Vanover 4) 34 Max Harder 5) 7b Paul Burck 6) 7 Matt Fralin 7) 6 Jeremy Downs 8) 11a Andy Huffaker 9) 4w Jaret Wood 10) 3j Dan Nelson Hobby Stock 1) 3 Taylor Huss 2) 69 Brendon Stigge 3) 00j John Martinez 4) 6r Roy Armstrong 5) 3n Neil Pella 6) 41 Adam Wasserman 7) 8 Travis Blythe 8) 10 Fletcher Petersen 9) 66 Jeff Watts 10) 27c Cody Green Sport Compact 1) 89 Kaylee Richards 2) 33z Drake Bohlmeyer 3) 69g Gage Porter 4) 12m Ronda Mewes 5) 00 Coleton Williamson 6) 12c Brandon Carmichael 7) 52 Tobey VanLaningham 8) 32r Michale Recker 9) 1t Trey Hinton 10) 05h Shaye Howe NML Mod Lite 1) 1r Rob Wagner 2) 54n Scott Naggatz 3) 14 Taylor Pollock 4) 4d Doug Pollock 5) 13 Andrea Wagner 6) x15 Paul Doran

