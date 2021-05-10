SCC baseball advances to Regional Tournament

The Southeast Community College baseball team won a best-of-three series against Otero Junior College over the weekend to advance in the Regional Tournament.

The Storm won the series opener on Friday 15-1, but lost Game 2 on Saturday 4-1. In the rubber match, SCC pulled away for a 13-2 win to claim the series. The entire series took place at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

With the win, SCC will now begin a four team tournament Thursday at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

Joe Richter was the winning pitcher for SCC in the series opener against Otero on Friday. He pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Nolan Brown led SCC with twin singles, four RBI's and two runs scored while AJ Garcia had a double, two singles, two RBI's and two runs scored. Matt Goetzmann had a three-run home run and three runs scored. Eric Anderson and Ryan David had a double each.

SCC's offense struggled in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. They had just four singles in the game, all singles. Nolan Brown had two singles while Matt Goetzmann and Eric Anderson had a single each.