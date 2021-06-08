SCC set to host all-star volleyball, basketball games

Southeast Community College is set to host its annual all-star volleyball and basketball games this weekend at the Truman Center.
The volleyball match will take place on Friday at 7:30 p.m. while the basketball games will be on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The players from each team are nominated by area coaches with more than 80 schools invited to nominate players. The teams are divided into east and west rosters that are divided by Highway 77.
It will be the first all-star games played in two years since last year's games were not held due to COVID.
The rosters for the game are as follows:
East volleyball: Desire Mowery, Auburn; Alexis Hoover, Nebraska City; Taylor Buchmeier, Johnson-Brock; Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell; Natalie Novak, HTRS; Ava Lovitt, Diller-Odell; Jessie Moss, Syracuse; Kalli Kroeker, Norris; Molly Ramsey, Norris; Jami Gabriel, Palmyra; Austin Branch, Pawnee City; Kaitlyn Church, Beatrice; Head coach Kara Engles, HTRS.
West volleyball: Hannah Kepler, Milford; Alissa Vlasak, Wilber-Clatonia; Jaci Opfer, Centennial; Addison Legg, York; Erin Chase, York; Emily Miller, Lawrence-Nelson; Hailey Schaaf, Beatrice; Abbey Ringler, Seward; Anna Hughes, Seward; Macy Kamler, BDS; Jordan Bolte, Doane; Head coach Kari Jo Alfs, BDS
East girls basketball: Katilyn Glathar, HTRS; Madison Collier, Norris; Mak Hatcliff, Beatrice; Taylor Anderson, Freeman; Halle Wilhelm, Syracuse; Eryn Snethen, Falls City; Holly Willen, Palmyra; Zadie Plager, JCC; Jordan Koehler, Johnson-Brock; Kaitlyn Wusk, Sterling; Kaylee Klover, Southern; Head coach Karmen Tomek, HTRS
West girls basketball: Jaiden Papik, Exeter-Milligan; Hannah Kepler, Milford; Jackie Schelkopf, Fillmore Central; Dayvie Perrien, Sutton; Hannah Newton, Crete; Nevaeh Honea, Wilber-Clatonia; Daylee Dey, Centennial; Ellie Ohlde, Fairbury; Hannah Holtmeier, Tri County; Chloe Souerdyke, Thayer Central; Abby Houk, Milford; Asia Nisly, Centennial; Jordan Tracy, Fairbury; Head coach Jake Polk, Centennial
East boys basketball:Trey Devaux, Norris; Carson Borzekofski, Southern; Cam Binder, Auburn; Brayson Mueller, Norris; Sam Boldt, Sterling; Calvin Antholz, JCC; Dan Frary, Auburn; Kaden Glynn, Beatrice; Austin Jurgens, Diller-Odell; Holden Ruse, Freeman; Hayden Christen, Lewiston; Jack Fiegener, Falls City SH; Head coach Andy Saathoff, Sterling.
West boys basketball: Andrew Heinrichs, Thayer Central; Dalton Kleinschmidt, BDS; Logan Larson, Tri County; Mitchell Thompson, Wilber-Clatonia; Cole Siems, Tri County; Riley Hiatt, Fillmore Central; Carson Tvrdy, Seward; Eric Schroeder, BDS; Trenton Buescher, Deshler, Isaac Yeackley, Milford; Preston Baehr, Southern; Head coach Jeremy Siems, Tri County.