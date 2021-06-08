SCC set to host all-star volleyball, basketball games

Southeast Community College is set to host its annual all-star volleyball and basketball games this weekend at the Truman Center.

The volleyball match will take place on Friday at 7:30 p.m. while the basketball games will be on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The players from each team are nominated by area coaches with more than 80 schools invited to nominate players. The teams are divided into east and west rosters that are divided by Highway 77.

It will be the first all-star games played in two years since last year's games were not held due to COVID.

The rosters for the game are as follows:

East volleyball: Desire Mowery, Auburn; Alexis Hoover, Nebraska City; Taylor Buchmeier, Johnson-Brock; Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell; Natalie Novak, HTRS; Ava Lovitt, Diller-Odell; Jessie Moss, Syracuse; Kalli Kroeker, Norris; Molly Ramsey, Norris; Jami Gabriel, Palmyra; Austin Branch, Pawnee City; Kaitlyn Church, Beatrice; Head coach Kara Engles, HTRS.