SCC set to host annual all-star games

Southeast Community College is set to host the Southeast Nebraska All-Star volleyball and basketball games this weekend.
The all-star games have been renamed the Dan Johnson All-Star games after long-time SCC Athletic Director Dan Johnson, who retired this past year. The basketball games will take place on Friday at the Truman Center on the campus of SCC. The girls game will start at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at 8 p.m.
The volleyball team will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Truman Center.
The approximate boundaries for the all-star games are Highway 81 to the West, Highways 2 and 6 to the North, the Iowa/Nebraska/Missouri border to the East and the Kansas border to the South.
The teams are divided by Highway 77 and will be identified as the Blue and Red teams. Over eighty high schools were invited to make nominations for the squads.
Each team was chosen by nominations submitted by the Southeast Nebraska coaches. The nominations were screened by this year's all-star coaches and selected players were sent invitations to play in the games.
The girls basketball blue team will be coached by Erin Saathoff of Thayer Central and assisted by Jalen Weeks of Beatrice. The red team will be coached by Karmen Tomek of HTRS and assisted by Luke Santo of Falls City Sacred Heart.
The boys basketball blue team will be coached by Brian Arp of Friend and assisted by Clark Ribble of Beatrice. The red team will be coached by Zack Emerson of Southern and assisted by Ryan Graver of Fairbury.
The head coach for the blue volleyball team will be Reba Hestermann of Diller-Odell and assisted by Allison Haines of Falls City. The red team will be coached by Kylie Hein of Lourdes Central Catholic and assisted by Emily Restau of Milford.
Girls basketball
Blue Team
Xtlaly Bautista, Sutton
Mallory Denner, Diller-Odell
Julia George, Sutton
Leah Hatch, Sandy Creek
Jayme Huhman, Thayer Central
Chelsea Leners, Beatrice
Mattie Pohl, York
Destiny Shepherd, York
Taylor Sliva, BDS
Lilly Vollertsen, Syracuse
Red Team
Ava Berkebile, JCC
Abbie Carter, Waverly
Sydney Jelinek, Norris
Jacey Leech, HTRS
Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling
Jami Mans, Fairbury
Karly McCord, Fairbury
Abby Nichols, Fillmore Central
Audrey Sandfort, Johnson-Brock
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH
Boys basketball
Blue Team
Carson Bredemeier, Falls City
Jakob Jordan, Falls City
Cooper Girmus, Friend
Nic Knudson, HTRS
Micah Hartwig, Milford
Leighton Limback, Seward
Colton Haight, Sutton
Jonathon Duncan, JCC
Elijah Noel, BDS
Red Team
Brock Adams, Southern
Trajan Arbuck, Heartland
Ryan Binder, Auburn
Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock
Treyton Holthus, JCC
Colton Jantzen, Tri County
Simon Kuol Southern
Isaiah Lauby, Fillmore-Central
Hayden Shuck, Sandy Creek
Ethan Smith, Fairbury
Volleyball
Blue Team
Jaiden Coudeyras, Beatrice
Katie Griess, Sutton
Jadyn Hahn, Johnson-Brock
Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan
Rachel Magdanz, Falls City SH
Lauren Malone, Falls City SH
Madelyn Meyerle, Diller-Odell
Ellie Schaardt, HTRS
Madison Wegner, Southern
Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse
Red Team
Cailyn Barry, Superior
Ava Berkebile, JCC
Emma Olsen, Exeter-Milligan
Audrey Sandfort, Johnson-Brock
Kimberly Schropfer, Meridian
Mariah Sliva, BDS
Sydney Stelling, Milford
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH
Ella Waters, Norris
Jasa Wiedel, Thayer Central
Ally Kort, Meridian
Shayla Thompson, Syracuse