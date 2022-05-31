SCC set to host annual all-star games

Southeast Community College is set to host the Southeast Nebraska All-Star volleyball and basketball games this weekend.

The all-star games have been renamed the Dan Johnson All-Star games after long-time SCC Athletic Director Dan Johnson, who retired this past year. The basketball games will take place on Friday at the Truman Center on the campus of SCC. The girls game will start at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at 8 p.m.

The volleyball team will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Truman Center.

The approximate boundaries for the all-star games are Highway 81 to the West, Highways 2 and 6 to the North, the Iowa/Nebraska/Missouri border to the East and the Kansas border to the South.

The teams are divided by Highway 77 and will be identified as the Blue and Red teams. Over eighty high schools were invited to make nominations for the squads.

Each team was chosen by nominations submitted by the Southeast Nebraska coaches. The nominations were screened by this year's all-star coaches and selected players were sent invitations to play in the games.

The girls basketball blue team will be coached by Erin Saathoff of Thayer Central and assisted by Jalen Weeks of Beatrice. The red team will be coached by Karmen Tomek of HTRS and assisted by Luke Santo of Falls City Sacred Heart.

The boys basketball blue team will be coached by Brian Arp of Friend and assisted by Clark Ribble of Beatrice. The red team will be coached by Zack Emerson of Southern and assisted by Ryan Graver of Fairbury.

The head coach for the blue volleyball team will be Reba Hestermann of Diller-Odell and assisted by Allison Haines of Falls City. The red team will be coached by Kylie Hein of Lourdes Central Catholic and assisted by Emily Restau of Milford.

Girls basketball Blue Team Xtlaly Bautista, Sutton Mallory Denner, Diller-Odell Julia George, Sutton Leah Hatch, Sandy Creek Jayme Huhman, Thayer Central Chelsea Leners, Beatrice Mattie Pohl, York Destiny Shepherd, York Taylor Sliva, BDS Lilly Vollertsen, Syracuse Red Team Ava Berkebile, JCC Abbie Carter, Waverly Sydney Jelinek, Norris Jacey Leech, HTRS Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling Jami Mans, Fairbury Karly McCord, Fairbury Abby Nichols, Fillmore Central Audrey Sandfort, Johnson-Brock Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH Boys basketball Blue Team Carson Bredemeier, Falls City Jakob Jordan, Falls City Cooper Girmus, Friend Nic Knudson, HTRS Micah Hartwig, Milford Leighton Limback, Seward Colton Haight, Sutton Jonathon Duncan, JCC Elijah Noel, BDS Red Team Brock Adams, Southern Trajan Arbuck, Heartland Ryan Binder, Auburn Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock Treyton Holthus, JCC Colton Jantzen, Tri County Simon Kuol Southern Isaiah Lauby, Fillmore-Central Hayden Shuck, Sandy Creek Ethan Smith, Fairbury Volleyball Blue Team Jaiden Coudeyras, Beatrice Katie Griess, Sutton Jadyn Hahn, Johnson-Brock Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan Rachel Magdanz, Falls City SH Lauren Malone, Falls City SH Madelyn Meyerle, Diller-Odell Ellie Schaardt, HTRS Madison Wegner, Southern Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse Red Team Cailyn Barry, Superior Ava Berkebile, JCC Emma Olsen, Exeter-Milligan Audrey Sandfort, Johnson-Brock Kimberly Schropfer, Meridian Mariah Sliva, BDS Sydney Stelling, Milford Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH Ella Waters, Norris Jasa Wiedel, Thayer Central Ally Kort, Meridian Shayla Thompson, Syracuse

