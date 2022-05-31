 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCC set to host annual all-star games

Southeast Community College is set to host the Southeast Nebraska All-Star volleyball and basketball games this weekend.

The all-star games have been renamed the Dan Johnson All-Star games after long-time SCC Athletic Director Dan Johnson, who retired this past year. The basketball games will take place on Friday at the Truman Center on the campus of SCC. The girls game will start at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at 8 p.m.

The volleyball team will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Truman Center.

The approximate boundaries for the all-star games are Highway 81 to the West, Highways 2 and 6 to the North, the Iowa/Nebraska/Missouri border to the East and the Kansas border to the South.

The teams are divided by Highway 77 and will be identified as the Blue and Red teams. Over eighty high schools were invited to make nominations for the squads.

Each team was chosen by nominations submitted by the Southeast Nebraska coaches. The nominations were screened by this year's all-star coaches and selected players were sent invitations to play in the games.

The girls basketball blue team will be coached by Erin Saathoff of Thayer Central and assisted by Jalen Weeks of Beatrice. The red team will be coached by Karmen Tomek of HTRS and assisted by Luke Santo of Falls City Sacred Heart.

The boys basketball blue team will be coached by Brian Arp of Friend and assisted by Clark Ribble of Beatrice. The red team will be coached by Zack Emerson of Southern and assisted by Ryan Graver of Fairbury.

The head coach for the blue volleyball team will be Reba Hestermann of Diller-Odell and assisted by Allison Haines of Falls City. The red team will be coached by Kylie Hein of Lourdes Central Catholic and assisted by Emily Restau of Milford.

Girls basketball

Blue Team

Xtlaly Bautista, Sutton

Mallory Denner, Diller-Odell

Julia George, Sutton

Leah Hatch, Sandy Creek

Jayme Huhman, Thayer Central

Chelsea Leners, Beatrice

Mattie Pohl, York

Destiny Shepherd, York

Taylor Sliva, BDS

Lilly Vollertsen, Syracuse

Red Team

Ava Berkebile, JCC

Abbie Carter, Waverly

Sydney Jelinek, Norris

Jacey Leech, HTRS

Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling

Jami Mans, Fairbury

Karly McCord, Fairbury

Abby Nichols, Fillmore Central

Audrey Sandfort, Johnson-Brock

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH

Boys basketball

Blue Team

Carson Bredemeier, Falls City

Jakob Jordan, Falls City

Cooper Girmus, Friend

Nic Knudson, HTRS

Micah Hartwig, Milford

Leighton Limback, Seward

Colton Haight, Sutton

Jonathon Duncan, JCC

Elijah Noel, BDS

Red Team

Brock Adams, Southern

Trajan Arbuck, Heartland

Ryan Binder, Auburn

Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock

Treyton Holthus, JCC

Colton Jantzen, Tri County

Simon Kuol Southern

Isaiah Lauby, Fillmore-Central

Hayden Shuck, Sandy Creek

Ethan Smith, Fairbury

Volleyball

Blue Team

Jaiden Coudeyras, Beatrice

Katie Griess, Sutton

Jadyn Hahn, Johnson-Brock

Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan

Rachel Magdanz, Falls City SH

Lauren Malone, Falls City SH

Madelyn Meyerle, Diller-Odell

Ellie Schaardt, HTRS

Madison Wegner, Southern

Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse

Red Team

Cailyn Barry, Superior

Ava Berkebile, JCC

Emma Olsen, Exeter-Milligan

Audrey Sandfort, Johnson-Brock

Kimberly Schropfer, Meridian

Mariah Sliva, BDS

Sydney Stelling, Milford

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH

Ella Waters, Norris

Jasa Wiedel, Thayer Central

Ally Kort, Meridian

Shayla Thompson, Syracuse

