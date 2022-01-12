Sharp-shooting Freeman advances to MUDECAS semis

Freeman was able to get hot from three point range in their MUDECAS opener Tuesday night against Southern.

The Falcons connected for eight three pointers in the game on their way to the 52-29 win.

Southern was just as hot early on, knocking down six three pointers in the first half, but just one in the second half as Freeman was able to pull away.

With the win, second-seeded Freeman advances to the semifinals where they'll play third-seeded Tri County at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Freeman Coach Jim McLaughlin said it's nice to get that first win.

"We knew Southern is a team that can score and that we had to play really good defense and we were able to do that," McLaughlin said. "It's always nice to get that first win under your belt because for some of these guys, it's their first game here. It just makes for a fun rest of the week when you get to play two more games."

Brandon Jurgens opened the game's scoring with a three pointer, but Southern's Tony Pruneda came back with a three pointer to tie it.

Carter Niles gave Freeman the lead back with a three point play and then followed that up with a three pointer to make it 9-3, forcing an early Southern timeout.

Out of the timeout, Simon Kuol knocked down a three pointer to get the Raiders back within three, but a fast break lay up by Carter Ruse followed by another three pointer by Jurgens made it 14-6 after one quarter.

Freeman led 15-6 early in the second quarter before Evan Saathoff knocked down a three to make it a six point game. Freeman's Hayden Jennings answered with a three, but Kuol came right back with a three pointer for the Raiders to make it 18-12.

A basket by Ruse followed by seven straight points by Niles extended the Falcon lead to 27-12. Ruse then finished the run with a basket.

Kuol knocked down back to back three pointers for the Raiders to make it 29-18, but Taylan Vetrovsky would knock down a buzzer-beating floater to make it 31-18 at the half.

Vetrovsky opened the third quarter with two free throws and Jennings followed that up with a three pointer to make it 36-18. Southern's Brock Adams ended the run with a basket, but another three pointer by Jennings made it 39-20.

Saathoff finished the third quarter scoring with a three point play to make it 39-23.

Freeman would maintain a safe lead throughout the fourth quarter on their way to the 52-29 win.

Niles and Ruse led the way for Freeman with 13 points each while Jennings had 12, Jurgens and Vetrovsky had six each and Kellen Anderson had two.

McLaughlin said he wasn't expecting it to turn into a three point shooting game, but was happy with how some of his role players stepped up and made some big shots.

"We knew they had some guys that can shoot it consistently well, but we really had some role guys step up.," McLaughlin said. "Brandon Jurgens hit some shots and Hayden Jennings came off the bench and hit some shots, which was awesome for him and will be a big confidence boost for both of them. We hope that becomes the standard for those guys."

Southern was led by Kuol's 12 points -- all from the three point line. Saathoff had 11, Pruneda had three, Adams and two and Cooper Warford had one.

Southern will play in a consolation game at 1:15 p.m on Saturday against Bruning-Davenport-Shickley.

Tri County 50, BDS 31

Third seeded Tri County was able to take care of business against sixth-seeded Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in their first round game of the MUDECAS A Division Tournament.

The Trojans won the game 50-31 and will advance to a semifinal game against Freeman at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Tri County jumped out to an 11-9 lead in the first quarter and stretched that lead to 27-17 at half time.

BDS tried to climb back into it in the third quarter, but still trailed 34-27. Tri County won the fourth quarter 16-4 to win the game 50-31.

Tri County was led by Carter Siems' 21 points while Colton Jantzen and Gavin Weichel had eight points each. Chris Janssen and Caden Bales had five points each and Braiden Strouf had three points.

BDS was led by Jaron Norder and Eli Noel, who had 10 points each. Cameron Hoins had nine points and Zach Hoins had two points.

BDS will play in a consolation game on Saturday at 1:15 p.m against Southern.

Falls City SH 53, JCC 35

Falls City Sacred Heart advanced to the semifinals of the MUDECAS A Division with a win over JCC Tuesday night.

Sacred Heart, the top seed in the tournament, defeated eighth-seeded JCC 53-35.

With the win, Sacred Heart will play at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday's late game between fourth-seeded Parkview Christian and fifth-seeded Palmyra, which was not over by press time Tuesday night.

Sacred Heart jumped out to a 13-9 lead over JCC in the first quarter Tuesday night and extended that lead to 27-18 at half time. They led 43-26 after three quarters on their way to the 53-35 win.

Jacob Jordan led the way for the Irish with 16 points while Brogan Nachtigal had 12, Evan Keithley had seven and Sam Dunn, Jake Froeschl and Joe Simon had six each.

JCC was led by Trey Holthus and Rodrigo Rivera, who had eight points each. Jonathon Duncan had seven while Logan Barras-Carnagey and Cameron Schuster had six each.

JCC will play in a consolation game on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. against the loser of Parkview Christian and Palmyra.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.