Six winners crowned during county fair week at Beatrice Speedway

The Gage County Fair set the backdrop for the Friday night races at Beatrice Speedway. The grandstand had an above average crowd on hand to watch the racing action.

A perfect summer night greeted fans, drivers, and fair goers. Women for Racing (WFR), as usual, held a 50/50 raffle with $556.50 going to the lucky winner and the other being donated to Suicide Prevention.

In the Stock Car first heat, Dan Nelson of Homesville took the win over Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski. The second heat saw Max Harder of Virginia get the win followed by Kyle Vanover of Beatrice.

In the feature event, it was Vanover who was able to take home the win followed by Nelson in second and Grabouski in third. Grabouski(271) hold a slim two point lead over Vanover(269) in points. Groubaski currently is tied for first in national points in the class with Vanover in in the 21st spot.

In the Sport Modified class, Nick Synder of Beatrice took the win in the first heat. In the second heat Washington, Kan. driver Greg Metz got the win and in the final heat, Mason Richards of Denton was the winner. Richards followed up by winning the A feature over Rick Rohr of Beatrice. Lance Borgman(272) of Beatrice has the point lead over Fairbury driver Lee Horky(249)

Dawson Kubes of Fairbury won the first heat. In the second heat, Beatrice driver Hallie Borgman took the checkered and in the final heat, Dylan Crannell of Beatrice secured the win.

In the feature race, Wymore driver Kaylee Richards held off the competition for the win with Nathan Wahlstrom of Beatrice finishing second. Richards(255) is leading points over Coleton Williamson(245) of Beatrice.

In the Modified Lite class, Scott Naggatz of Carter Lake, Iowa won both the heat and feature races. Rob Wagner of Lincoln finished in the second spot in the feature race. Naggartz(181) leads Wagner(177) in points.

In the first heat of the Hobby Stocks, Beatrice driver Roy Armstrong took the win. Neil Pella of Adams won the second heat. In the feature race, Beatrice driver Dillion Richards took the win over Michael Wade of Dorchester. In the points, Richards (269) leads Fairbury driver Taylor Huss (254).

In the Modified class, Bob Zoubek of Dorchester was the winner in the first heat. In the second heat, it was Jordy Nelson of Marysville, Kan. taking the win. Nelson came back to win the feature over Zoubek. Grabouski(263) leads Beatrice driver Johnny Saahoff(254) in the standings. Grabouski currently sits in third place in national point standings

Next Friday, racing will return to the track and it will be the annual WFR kid’s night at the track. Mellissa Snyder-Carlson of the WFR reported that currently over $1,000 in coins will be put on track for a coin toss and 90 prize chips donated by drivers for kid’s giveaways following the races. As always, there will be a bicycle giveaway at intermission. Kids 11 and under are admitted free.

A Feature Results Modified 1) 4j Jordy Nelson 2) 5s Bob Zoubek 3) 30 Jordan Grabouski 4) 96j Johnny Saathoff 5) 35d Dylan Sillman 6) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 7) 10b Robert Brinkman 8) 60iv Anthony Roth 9) 81 Mike Densberger 10) 50s Kale Smith SportMod 1) 18m Mason Richards 2) 74 Rick Rohr 3) 76 Lance Borgman 4) 33 Travis Runcie 5) 30 Greg Metz 6) 7 Lee Horky 7) 96 Gary Saathoff 8) w2 Kash Wenske 9) 24 Drake Bohlmeyer 10) 8x Justin Bell Stock Car 1) 19 Kyle Vanover 2) 3j Dan Nelson 3) 30 Jordan Grabouski 4) 22a Brent Alverson 5) 34 Max Harder 6) 4w Jaret Wood 7) 50 Scott Smith 8) 7 Matt Fralin 9) 25 Austin West Hobby Stock 1) 24r Dillon Richards 2) 12x Michael Wade 3) 69 Brendon Stigge 4) 41 Adam Wasserman 5) 00j John Martinez 6) 66 Jeff Watts 7) 3 Taylor Huss 8) 6r Roy Armstrong 9) 3n Neil Pella 10) 18 Timothy LaPointe Sport Compact 1) 89 Kaylee Richards 2) 32x Nathan Wahlstrom 3) 84 Josh Black 4) 00 Coleton Williamson 5) 22 Tim Cude 6) 23d Dawson Kubes 7) 32r Michael Recker 8) 76 Hallie Borgman 9) 12c Brandon Carmichael 10) 52 Tobey VanLaningham NML Mod Lite 1) 54n Scott Naggatz 2) 14 Taylor Pollock 3) 1r Rob Wagner 4) 13 Andrea Wagner 5) 2s Allan Skinner 6) x15 Paul Doran 7) 4d Doug Pollock