Sixteen BHS athletes sign letters of intent

Sixteen Beatrice High School athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday to take their talents to the next level.

Family and friends gathered in the Ozone as the 16 athletes introduced themselves and unveiled their sport and college of choice.

Ian Scheele signed his letter of intent to swim at Nebraska Wesleyan, Caleb Jones signed to play football at Iowa Western and Austin Burroughs signed to play baseball at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

Cole Maschmann signed to wrestle at Hastings College while Brock Ostdiek signed to play football at Concordia University.

Kai Mayfield signed to play baseball at Alexandria College Tech.

Torrance Keehn signed his letter of intent to wrestle at Concordia and Trevor Reinke signed to wrestled at Northern State University. Jace Starkey signed to play football at Midland University.

Adam DeBoer will play baseball at Southeast Community College and Max Reis will play baseball at Northeast Community College.

Raquel Moore signed to wrestle at Chadron State while Morgan Mahoney signed to run track at Doane University. Jaidyn Vanschoiack signed to swim at the College of Saint Mary. Madeline Swanson signed to run track and cross country at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

For more on these signees and why they chose these schools, see future editions of the Daily Sun.

