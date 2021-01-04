Smith's 3 pointer lifts Beatrice over Kearney Catholic

Just two days after a heart breaking loss to Elkhorn, Beatrice found themselves on the positive side of a buzzer-beating finish.

Devin Smith's three pointer with two seconds remaining in the game lifted the Orangemen to a 36-33 win over Class C1 No. 2 ranked Kearney Catholic Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice.

Beatrice was coming off a near upset over Class B No. 2 Elkhorn on Thursday. In that game, it was the Antlers who hit a game winning three pointer at the buzzer after erasing a 13 points fourth quarter deficit.

Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble said it was great to be on the winning side of a thrilling finish.

"Our kids played really hard," Ribble said. "We defended some of (Kearney Catholic's) actions really well. We got out on their shooters really well. I don't think they got too many clean looks. But it's just about the details, it's about doing and executing a game plan from start to finish. We didn't finish against Elkhorn and we talked about that in practice and that carried over to this game."

Ribble said the game winning play was designed to be a ball screen to get Elliot Jurgens going downhill in hopes of scoring a layup or passing to the screener on a roll.