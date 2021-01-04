Smith's 3 pointer lifts Beatrice over Kearney Catholic

Just two days after a heart breaking loss to Elkhorn, Beatrice found themselves on the positive side of a buzzer-beating finish.
Devin Smith's three pointer with two seconds remaining in the game lifted the Orangemen to a 36-33 win over Class C1 No. 2 ranked Kearney Catholic Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice.
Beatrice was coming off a near upset over Class B No. 2 Elkhorn on Thursday. In that game, it was the Antlers who hit a game winning three pointer at the buzzer after erasing a 13 points fourth quarter deficit.
Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble said it was great to be on the winning side of a thrilling finish.
"Our kids played really hard," Ribble said. "We defended some of (Kearney Catholic's) actions really well. We got out on their shooters really well. I don't think they got too many clean looks. But it's just about the details, it's about doing and executing a game plan from start to finish. We didn't finish against Elkhorn and we talked about that in practice and that carried over to this game."
Ribble said the game winning play was designed to be a ball screen to get Elliot Jurgens going downhill in hopes of scoring a layup or passing to the screener on a roll.
"Elliot (Jurgens) got to about four or five feet away from the hoop and I thought he was going to fake to finish and shoot it," Ribble said. "But Elliot has unbelievable vision -- probably the best vision of anybody I've ever coached. I don't know how he saw him, but he found Devin (Smith) open and got the ball to our best shooter in our entire program and Devin got the shot up and made it."
Smith said he wasn't thinking much during the game winning play, he just wanted to execute.
"I wasn't thinking much," Smith said. "I knew the time was running down and the ball was in my hands and I had to shoot it and it thankfully it went in."
Ribble said he was proud of how his team stayed in the moment after the three pointer went down, because there was still 2.1 seconds left on the clock. After a timeout, Kearney Catholic was able to advance the ball passed half court, but didn't get a very good shot up at the buzzer.
"We had to stay in the moment after that shot," Ribble said. "With 2.1 seconds, they could get the ball all the way down the floor and get a three pointer up. So we stayed in the moment and made sure to finish that possession."
It was low scoring throughout with Beatrice's offense having lengthy possessions and its defense getting many stops.
"There were a lot of great defensive plays," Ribble said. "The patience on offense wasn't something we thought we'd have to do after watching film. I thought (Kearney Catholic) would come guard us more, but they did a tremendous job taking away our drives and our post passes. Those weren't there, but our patience allowed us to overcome that."
Kaden Glynn and Devin Smith led the way for Beatrice with nine points each while Bennett Crandall had eight points. Elliot Jurgens had six points and Tucker Timmerman had four points.
Ribble said they knew they'd need a balanced attack and commended Kearney Caholic for staying with their shooters and stopping their drives. They were still able to find a way to win and he credits the Orangemen scout team for helping with that.
"The reason we are great is because of our scout team," Ribble said. "They bust their tails in practice. We have a lot of guys step up in practice that nobody hears about that make us better. They've got to learn new team plays in two days and they have to execute it so they can give us a good look. That' is a major component to why we are successful."
Beatrice improves to 6-3 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to York
Other Sunland scores
Boys
WILBER-CLATONIA 48, SYRACUSE 32
Wilber-Clatonia 11 15 8 14 -- 48
Syracuse 7 11 3 11 -- 32
Wilber-Clatonia--Hoover 3, Thompson 12, Skelba 2, Wenz 2, Combs 23, Homolka 4, Kreshel 2.
Syracuse--Carlson 4, Brinkman 7, Brammier 9, Leefers 3, Voorhees 3, Wittler 6.
FAIRBURY 73, HTRS 53
Fairbury 26 14 23 10 -- 73
HTRS 7 19 9 18 -- 53
Fairbury--Zabokrtsky 2, Smith 10, Grizzle 6, Biehl 14, Starr 41.
HTRS--stats not provided.
TRI COUNTY 58, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 39
Johnson CC 5 7 11 16 -- 39
Tri County 9 19 14 16 -- 58
Johnson Co. Central--Antholz 1, Holthus 8, Speckmann 5, Barras 10, Schuster 2, Rivera 10, Weber 3.
Tri County--Ca. Siems 16, Larson 15, Jantzen 5, Co. Siems 16, Weichel 6.
NORRIS 53, ELKHORN 36
Elkhorn 9 5 8 14 -- 36
Norris 10 14 14 15 -- 53
Elkhorn--Uhing 9, Gragert 6, Christo 6, Buddecke 5, Randazzo 4, Reynolds 3, Kline 2, Bills 1.
Norris--Mueller 22, Deveaux 14, Hood 9, Small 5, Rice 3.
FREEMAN 59, SOUTHERN 34
Southern 3 10 7 14 -- 34
Freeman 9 16 18 16 -- 59
Southern--Retherford 2, Borzekofski 9, Pruneda 3, Adams 16, Baehr 2, Swearingen 2.
Freeman--C. Ruse 8, H. Ruse 13, Niles 2, Currier 7, Wallman 15, Osterhaus 2, Vertrovsky 12.
Girls
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 39, TRI COUNTY 36
Johnson County Central 11 10 6 12 -- 39
Tri County 9 11 6 10 -- 36
Johnson County Central--stats not provided.
Tri County--stats not provided.
SYRACUSE 24, WILBER-CLATONIA 16
Syracuse 9 9 4 2 -- 24
Wilber-Clatonia 2 0 7 7 -- 16
Syracuse--Stanley 2, Wilhelm 6, Cast 2, Cl. Roberts 3, Ca. Roberts 1, Vollertsen 10.
Wilber-Clatonia--Sand 4, Honea 3, Rezny 5, Oliver 2, Ehlers 2.
FREEMAN 33, SOUTHERN 25
Southern 10 4 8 3 -- 25
Freeman 10 4 9 10 -- 33
Southern--Smith 1, Wegner 1, Cooper 10, Klover 13.
Freeman--Anderson 6, D. Haner 11, Ideus 2, Boyer 3, Bures 5, B. Haner 6.
NORRIS 58, ELKHORN 34
Elkhorn 12 12 5 5 -- 34
Norris 17 8 23 10 -- 58
Elkhorn--Buddecke 2, DeBuse 10, Richter 2, Dalton 5, Knott 6, Murray 9.
Norris--Collier 14, Waters 12, Kroeker 6, White 17, Kircher 7, Burbach 2.
FAIRBURY 48, HTRS 25
HTRS 5 4 8 8 -- 25
Fairbury 11 13 16 8 -- 48
HTRS--Glathar 7, Schardt 6, McNealy 4, Howe 2, Shafer 2, Zimmerling 2, Novak 2.
Fairbury--Ohlde 15, Tracy 12, Mans 7, McCord 6, York 3, Sipek 3, Layton 2.