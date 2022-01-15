Southern, JCC win third place games

The Southern Lady Raiders rallied from a deep hole to beat Parkview Christian and capture third place of the MUDECAS A Division.

Southern, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, defeated sixth-seeded Parkview Christian 43-35.

It was the Patriots in control for most of the game, though. They led 10-6 after the first quarter and 19-15 at half time. They extended their lead to 33-22 in the fourth quarter, but Southern was able to outscore Parkview 19-6 in the fourth quarter.

Callie Cooper's three point play gave the Raiders the lead late in the fourth quarter. They were able to hold on for the 41-39 win.

Cooper led the way for Southern with 19 points while Alaina Klover had 14, Maddie Wegner had six and Kendrea Troxel had two.

Southern opened their tournament with a win over Sterling, but lost in overtime to Johnson-Brock, which dropped them to the third place game. They improve to 13-2 on the season with the win.

Kerolen dos Santos had 14 for Parkview Christian while Jada Smith was also in double figures with 10. Myllena de Sousa had six, Priscila Cabrales had five, Anessa Anderson had two and Nyaboth Lual and Angel Chumber had one each.

Parkview Christian won their first round game over Diller-Odell, but dropped to the third place game when they lost to Falls City Sacred Heart. Parkview Christian falls to 10-4.

JCC 43, HTRS 35

The Johnson County Central girls claimed third place in the MUDECAS B Division with a win over Humbolt-Table Rock-Steinauer.

JCC, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, defeated the fifth-seeded Titans 53-45 Friday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

JCC grabbed a 12-6 lead in the first quarter and maintained a 19-18 lead at half time. They extended their lead to 33-26 in the third quarter on their way to the 43-35 win.

Ava Berkebile led the way for JCC with 18 points while Emma Swanda had seven, Sunnie Rother had six, Madelyn Harrifeld had four, Arely Cabrales and Ava Klein had three each and Bailee Sterup had two.

JCC opened the tournament with a win over Tri County, but dropped to the third place game after a loss to second-seeded Bruning-Davenport-Shickley. The Thunderbirds are now 7-7 on the season.

HTRS was led by Jacey Leech's nine points while Gracie Schafer and Avery Dierberger had seven each, Ellie Schaardt had five, Laramie Glathar had four, Hannah Koziol had two and Alyssa Howe had one.

HTRS opened the tournament with a win over HTRS, but dropped to the third place game after a loss to top-seeded Exeter-Milligan. The Lady Titans are now 2-13 on the season.

Note: Due to earlier deadlines prompted by the winter weather advisory, neither of the girls championship games were complete by deadline Friday night. For those results, see Tuesday's Daily Sun or visit us online at beatricedailysun.com

Consolation games Freeman 40, Palmyra 30 Palmyra 9 7 9 5 -- 30 Freeman 12 9 8 11 -- 40 Palmyra -- Boyte 2, Bell 2, Havranek 5, Myers 2, Walter 5, Busch 5, Martin 9 Freeman -- Buhr 4, Haner 3, Boyer 9, Winkle 12, Mahler 10, Stewart 2 Meridian vs. Sterling (Late) Diller-Odell vs. Lewiston (Late)

