Southern's Bradley wins three state titles

It was quite a day for Southern's Connor Bradley at the NSAA State Track and Field Meet.

The junior won state in all three sprinting events Saturday at Omaha Burke High School.

Bradley started the day by winning the Class C 100-meter dash with a time of 10.73, which beat runner-up Jackson Clausen of Norfolk Catholic, who finished with a time of 10.78.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A few races later, Bradley found himself right next to a familiar opponent in the 400-meter dash in Freeman's Holden Ruse. Bradley's time of 49.67 edged out Ruse's time of 49.87.

Bradley still wasn't done. His 200-meter dash time of 22.10 just barely defeated Jackson Clausen of Norfolk Catholic, who finished at 22.11.

Prior to his runner-up finish in the 400, Freeman's Holden Ruse would get his state title in the 800-meter run. He finished with a time of 1:55.76, which beat the second place time of 157.39.

The Wilber-Clatonia boys 1,600-relay team of Houston Broz, Dawson Hoover, Will Wenz and Tommy Lokken also claimed a state championship with a time of 3:25.30.

For complete Sunland results from the Class C and B State Meets on Saturday, see Tuesday's Daily Sun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.