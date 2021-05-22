 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern's Bradley wins three state titles
0 comments
top story

Southern's Bradley wins three state titles

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It was quite a day for Southern's Connor Bradley at the NSAA State Track and Field Meet.

The junior won state in all three sprinting events Saturday at Omaha Burke High School.

Bradley started the day by winning the Class C 100-meter dash with a time of 10.73, which beat runner-up Jackson Clausen of Norfolk Catholic, who finished with a time of 10.78.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A few races later, Bradley found himself right next to a familiar opponent in the 400-meter dash in Freeman's Holden Ruse. Bradley's time of 49.67 edged out Ruse's time of 49.87.

Bradley still wasn't done. His 200-meter dash time of 22.10 just barely defeated Jackson Clausen of Norfolk Catholic, who finished at 22.11.

Prior to his runner-up finish in the 400, Freeman's Holden Ruse would get his state title in the 800-meter run. He finished with a time of 1:55.76, which beat the second place time of 157.39.

The Wilber-Clatonia boys 1,600-relay team of Houston Broz, Dawson Hoover, Will Wenz and Tommy Lokken also claimed a state championship with a time of 3:25.30.

For complete Sunland results from the Class C and B State Meets on Saturday, see Tuesday's Daily Sun.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News