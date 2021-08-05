Specialized tactics for hot weather bass

How do you fish for hot weather bass? It is summertime in Nebraska, so hot weather is just part of living here. The weather forecast shows that we will have more hot weather this week, so here are a few ideas on how to deal with it. Whenever I have a bass fishing question, I go to Kent Priel, Nebraska’s own professional tournament bass angler. I managed to catch up with him between tournaments.
“When it is hot like this and we have bright days, bass look for shade. Fish don’t have eyelids so they look for any place that offers a shadow,” Priel began. “And as the surface water gets warmer, the bass search for cooler places, generally deeper water.”
“I like top water fishing this time of year, especially in our Interstate lakes,” continued Priel. “I like using a floating frog lure and casting it near any kind of vegetation or cover. It can be a blast! “I also like to use a Carolina Rig a lot. I rig it with a Baby Brush Hog lure. This lure has a lot of action and movement that bass can spot.”
In addition to what Priel said. I like spinnerbaits for hot weather fishing. I’ll also use spinnerbaits on northern pike and musky when I have the opportunity. It is a very versatile lure.
One of the reasons I like spinnerbaits is that they allow me to cover a lot of water….FAST. I can troll them, let them flutter up and down with a jigging action or let them bump along the bottom so I know what the shape of the bottom is like. That can tell me where the fish are.
I prefer a smaller Colorado style blade. I believe this kind of blade makes more vibration in the water and that means more fish probably feel it. In clearer waters, the flash given off by a Colorado blade is quite noticeable to the human eye above the surface. Imagine what it must look like to a fish.
For color choices, I generally follow these rules:
1- Fish bright or fluorescent colored spinnerbaits in murky or muddy water conditions.
2 - Fish duller or natural colored spinnerbaits in clear water.
When it’s hot like Nebraska can get in August, bass tend to go deep during the day and feed in shallower water during low light conditions. A spinnerbait is a great bait to try at dawn and dusk!
It doesn’t seem to matter whether you use a bent wire or in-line design, spinnerbaits catch fish. The Yakima Rooster Tail is one of my “go to” lures this time of the year.
The key with any bait is really getting the lure to where the fish are, and I as Priel said earlier, the fish tend to be deep in hot, bright weather. Sometimes I have to put a few pieces of split shot ahead of my bait to get it deep enough.
The next time you are out on the water, toss a spinnerbait or a Carolina Rig. I’ll bet you start catching more fish.
Bobbers
The idea for this part of my column came from a question I got while conducting a fishing seminar. I touched on the topic of bobbers and a guy in the audience asked, “You mean it really makes a difference in what type of bobber I use?” You bet it does!
The use of fishing floats, or what became known as bobbers, is credited to the Norwegians back in the 1840s. I know Native Americans used porcupine quills as strike indicators long before 1840, but this is what the bobber historians say. The Norwegians used small glass egg-sized floats that they tied on their fishing lines above a hook and some bait.
I think everyone who has ever fished has used one of the big plastic round bobbers. Most often you see them are red and white, but red and yellow in another common color combination.
The big round bobbers do have one major drawback. There is so much resistance when a fish tries to pull one of these under that they will often drop the bait before the hook is set. If you want to set up a quick experiment to proven this theory, try pushing a beach ball under water.
A longer, thinner float, generically called a pencil bobber, has much less resistance when it is pulled under water so the fish is less likely to feel it. I use pencil bobbers almost exclusively. Try it…I think you will catch more fish!