Specialized tactics for hot weather bass

How do you fish for hot weather bass? It is summertime in Nebraska, so hot weather is just part of living here. The weather forecast shows that we will have more hot weather this week, so here are a few ideas on how to deal with it. Whenever I have a bass fishing question, I go to Kent Priel, Nebraska’s own professional tournament bass angler. I managed to catch up with him between tournaments.

“When it is hot like this and we have bright days, bass look for shade. Fish don’t have eyelids so they look for any place that offers a shadow,” Priel began. “And as the surface water gets warmer, the bass search for cooler places, generally deeper water.”

“I like top water fishing this time of year, especially in our Interstate lakes,” continued Priel. “I like using a floating frog lure and casting it near any kind of vegetation or cover. It can be a blast! “I also like to use a Carolina Rig a lot. I rig it with a Baby Brush Hog lure. This lure has a lot of action and movement that bass can spot.”

In addition to what Priel said. I like spinnerbaits for hot weather fishing. I’ll also use spinnerbaits on northern pike and musky when I have the opportunity. It is a very versatile lure.