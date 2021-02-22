State titles are an Arnold family tradition

OMAHA — In the last six minutes of his high school wrestling career, Drew Arnold joined a large but elite group of athletes to win an individual state championship in Nebraska.

At the same time the Beatrice senior joined a small but very special group of three state champions in his family.

His uncle, Scott Arnold, and grandpa, R.D. Arnold, were each state champions for Wymore, which is now Southern. Scott Arnold has passed away, but Arnold’s grandpa was at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday evening to welcome his grandson to the state champions club.

“It’s awesome,” said Drew Arnold. “Last year (Grandpa) told me, ‘I’d rather have you win it next year. It’d be exactly 50 years after mine.’ So I’ve thought about that every day since he told me that. It's really special.”

Arnold beat Malachi Bordovsky of Wahoo 7-0 in the 132-pound final.

Arnold got his championship after finishing third, fourth and fifth in his three previous state appearances.

“I knew I could get it done this year if I did everything right, and did everything the coaches told me to,” Arnold said.