Tecumseh Seniors punch ticket to state

Dierberger said he couldn't be happier for this group of kids.

"They are a great group of kids," Dierberger said. "They're better kids than they are ballplayers and I put a lot of stock in that and I'm very proud of them."

Trey Holthus was the winning pitcher for Tecumseh, pitching 5.2 innings and giving up five earned runs on eight hits while striking out nine and walking three.

The Tecumseh squad was emotional after the game because they felt like they had extra help this season. Trey Holthus' father, Dave Holthus, passed away unexpectedly during a basketball game last winter. The team has worn the initials DH over their heart for the entire season

"We've dedicated this season in his memory" Dierberger said. "He was a guy that was at every game and always sat right by the dugout. We knew he was here with us in spirit and we we're glad to get it done for him."

Ethan Dierberger and Andrew Richardson combined to finish the game on the mound for Tecumseh. Richardson had the three strikeouts in the seventh inning.

Tecumseh had nine hits in the game. Richardson had three singles, Boldt had two singles, Holthus had a double and Dierberger, Waring and Kettelhake had a single each.