Tecumseh Seniors punch ticket to state

HEBRON -- The Tecumseh Legion Seniors are heading to the state tournament for the first time in decades after defeating Alma in the C4 Area Tournament Championship.
Tecumseh capped an undefeated tournament with a 12-5 win over Alma Wednesday night in Hebron. Alma was the top seed in the tournament and would have had to beat Tecumseh twice.
Tecumseh head coach Todd Dierberger, a Beatrice native, said it feels great to finally get over the hump and make it to state.
"It feels amazing and it was everything I was hoping for," Dierberger said. "This group of players has worked hard. We've been in a lot of tough districts and gotten a lot of runner-ups, so it feels good to finally win one. We've been the Cinderella of a lot of balls, but now we've finally won one."
Tecumseh knew it would be a tough game on Wednesday after previously beating Alma on Monday by a score of 2-1. Alma jumped out on top with a run in the bottom of the first, but Tecumseh answered with tree runs in the second inning.
Ryan Bohling led off the inning with a walk and Jason Kettelhake singled. Zack Hawley's sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third and Chase Hardesty grounded into a fielder's choice, allowing a run to score.
Another fielder's choice loaded the bases and Ethan Dierberger's two-RBI single made it 3-1.
Tecumseh would tack on another run in the third inning. Trey Holthus led off with a double and Bohling was hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt by Kettelhake moved the runners to second and third. Hawley's ground out would allow a run to score, making it 4-1.
Tecumseh would add five runs in the fifth inning. Bohling led off by being hit by a pitch. Hawley walked and Hardesty reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases with one out.
Sam Boldt's two-RBI single made it 6-1. Ethan Dierberger then walked to reload the bases. Andrew Richardson reached on a single, which allowed a run to score. two more runs scored on an error on the play, making it 9-1.
Alma wouldn't go away quietly, though. They score two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 9-5.
Tecumseh added three big insurance runs in the top of the seventh. With one out, Ethan Dierberger was walked and with two outs, Richardson and Holthus were both hit by pitches to load the bases and Bohling was also hit by a pitch, forcing in a run.
Kettelhake then walked to force in another run and the third run scored on a wild pitch, making it 12-5.
Alma got their lead off hitter on in the bottom of the seventh, but their next three hitters would strike out, ending the game and sparking a dog pile celebration for Tecumseh.
Dierberger said he couldn't be happier for this group of kids.
"They are a great group of kids," Dierberger said. "They're better kids than they are ballplayers and I put a lot of stock in that and I'm very proud of them."
Trey Holthus was the winning pitcher for Tecumseh, pitching 5.2 innings and giving up five earned runs on eight hits while striking out nine and walking three.
The Tecumseh squad was emotional after the game because they felt like they had extra help this season. Trey Holthus' father, Dave Holthus, passed away unexpectedly during a basketball game last winter. The team has worn the initials DH over their heart for the entire season
"We've dedicated this season in his memory" Dierberger said. "He was a guy that was at every game and always sat right by the dugout. We knew he was here with us in spirit and we we're glad to get it done for him."
Ethan Dierberger and Andrew Richardson combined to finish the game on the mound for Tecumseh. Richardson had the three strikeouts in the seventh inning.
Tecumseh had nine hits in the game. Richardson had three singles, Boldt had two singles, Holthus had a double and Dierberger, Waring and Kettelhake had a single each.
The Class C State Tournament is set to open in Palmer on Saturday. Tecumseh will play against SOS at 11 a.m. SOS is coached by another Beatrice native, Tony Belt.
"We're going to take it one game at a time," Dierberger said. "Tony Belt is a dear friend of mine who I've played a lot of baseball with. We've played them twice already and split with them, so we know it will be tough. They're a very good program and Tony does a great job there. It will be a barn burner."
With a win, Tecumseh will play at 5 p.m. on Sunday against the winner of Imperial and Louisville-Weeping Water. A loss would put them in an elimination game on Sunday at 11 a.m. against the loser of Imperial/Louisivlle-Weeping Water.
On the other side of the bracket, Crofton plays DCB and Pender plays PWG. The double elimination tournament is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.
Hickman to play Broken Bow
The Hickman Legion Seniors will open their Class B State Tournament against Broken Bow at 4 p.m. Saturday in Crete.
With a win, Hickman would play at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday against the winner of Crete/Roncalli. A loss would drop them to an elimination game on Sunday at noon against the loser of Crete/Roncalli.
On the other side of the Class B bracket, Columbus Lakeview plays Central City and Alliance plays Arlington.