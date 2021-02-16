 Skip to main content
The Next Level: Dittbrenner chooses York College
Colt Dittbrenner signing

Beatrice senior Colt Dittbrenner signs his letter of intent to play soccer at York College. Dittbrenner is accompanied by his mother Karen Dittbrenner and father Phil Dittbrenner.

 lnichols

Beatrice senior Colt Dittbrenner has decided to continue his soccer career at York College next year. Dittbrenner was a starting defender for the Orangemen during his freshman and sophomore seasons. His junior season was canceled due to COVID-19. He will play one more season in a Beatrice uniform this Spring.

Parents: Phil and Karen Dittbrenner

Major: Biology

Why you chose York College: "I like the coaching staff and the campus environment. In the end, they made it simple to see where I was supposed to be."

Soccer honors: RCC All-Academic (2019); All-State Academic (2020)

Other honors: Honor roll; RCC All Academic Fall (2019, 2020); All-State Academic Fall (2019, 2020)

Advice: "Work to be the best  you can every single practice. Help the younger classes get their wet as they will soon be your teammates."

