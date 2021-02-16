The Next Level: Dittbrenner chooses York College

Beatrice senior Colt Dittbrenner has decided to continue his soccer career at York College next year. Dittbrenner was a starting defender for the Orangemen during his freshman and sophomore seasons. His junior season was canceled due to COVID-19. He will play one more season in a Beatrice uniform this Spring.
Parents: Phil and Karen Dittbrenner
Major: Biology
Why you chose York College: "I like the coaching staff and the campus environment. In the end, they made it simple to see where I was supposed to be."
Soccer honors: RCC All-Academic (2019); All-State Academic (2020)
Other honors: Honor roll; RCC All Academic Fall (2019, 2020); All-State Academic Fall (2019, 2020)
Advice: "Work to be the best you can every single practice. Help the younger classes get their wet as they will soon be your teammates."
