The Next Level: Erikson chooses Morningside
Adam Erikson signing

Beatrice's Adam Erikson signs his letter of intent to play football at Morningside. Erikson is joined by his parents A.J. and Kelly Erikson.

 Photo submitted

Beatrice senior Adam Erikson has decided to continue his football career at Morningside University. During his senior season, Erikson played linebacker and led the team with 69 tackles, 27 of which were solo tackles and seven were tackles for loss. He also had one sack on the season and helped lead the Orangemen to the Class B State Playoffs.

Parents: A.J. and Kelly Erikson

Major: Business Administration

Why you chose Morningside: "I chose this college because I really liked the professors, campus and coaches."

Football honors: All-Districts and All-State

Advice: "You can achieve anything you put your mind to."

