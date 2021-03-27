The Next Level: Erikson chooses Morningside

Beatrice senior Adam Erikson has decided to continue his football career at Morningside University. During his senior season, Erikson played linebacker and led the team with 69 tackles, 27 of which were solo tackles and seven were tackles for loss. He also had one sack on the season and helped lead the Orangemen to the Class B State Playoffs.
Parents: A.J. and Kelly Erikson
Major: Business Administration
Why you chose Morningside: "I chose this college because I really liked the professors, campus and coaches."
Football honors: All-Districts and All-State
Advice: "You can achieve anything you put your mind to."
