The Next Level: Humble chooses SCC

Beatrice senior Linda Humble has decided to continue her soccer career at Southeast Community College next year. Humble is a four year starter for the Lady O and helped lead the team to a 6-10 record in 2021. She has two goals and one assist on the season.
Parents: John and Katie Humble
Major: Nursing
Why you chose SCC: "I chose to attend SCC because of its strong nursing program and smaller class sizes that allow for a more one-on-one relationship with the instructors. It also allows me to further by soccer career."
Honors in soccer: Varsity letter all four years; Starter all four years; Athlete of the Week and a soccer leadership coin.
Other honors: Renaissance Club; Key Club; Art Club; FCA; Four year varsity letterwinner in cross country; Cross Country Team Captain.
Advice: "It's alright to make mistakes in practices and games, don't let them stop you. Just have the mindset that you'll bounce back and have other opportunities."
