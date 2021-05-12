 Skip to main content
The Next Level: Humble chooses SCC
Linda Humble signing

Beatrice senior Linda Humble recently signed her letter of intent to play soccer at SCC. She is joined by grandma Linda Stindt, sister Malarie Humble and parents John and Katie Humble.

 lnichols

Beatrice senior Linda Humble has decided to continue her soccer career at Southeast Community College next year. Humble is a four year starter for the Lady O and helped lead the team to a 6-10 record in 2021. She has two goals and one assist on the season.

Parents: John and Katie Humble

Major: Nursing

Why you chose SCC: "I chose to attend SCC because of its strong nursing program and smaller class sizes that allow for a more one-on-one relationship with the instructors. It also allows me to further by soccer career."

Honors in soccer: Varsity letter all four years; Starter all four years; Athlete of the Week and a soccer leadership coin.

Other honors: Renaissance Club; Key Club; Art Club; FCA; Four year varsity letterwinner in cross country; Cross Country Team Captain.

Advice: "It's alright to make mistakes in practices and games, don't let them stop you. Just have the mindset that you'll bounce back and have other opportunities."

