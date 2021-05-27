This is really a blast from the past

If you are a Clint Eastwood fan you are surely familiar with his role as Dirty Harry and the Smith & Wesson Model 29. At the time, and as it is quoted in the movie, the S&W Model 29 was the most powerful handgun in world. There are more powerful production handguns today, but Clint Eastwood will forever be connected with the S&W Model 29 .44 Magnum.
The original Dirty Harry movie and the series of movies that followed actually saved the S&W Model 29 from being discontinued. Sale of this particular handgun had been minimal since it was introduced in 1955. The Model 29 designation began in 1957. The pistol was used by a few law enforcement agencies, but mainly it was big game pistol hunters who ordered this pistol…and there aren’t that many big game pistol hunters out there in the sporting world. It was a limited market at this point in the handgun’s history.
Then came the movie Dirty Harry in 1971. Almost overnight the fate of the Model 29 was changed. It, and the Model 629, the stainless steel model, have remained good sellers for Smith & Wesson for the last 50 years. I hope Clint Eastwood get some royalties on this!
In the 1983 movie Sudden Impact, Detective Harry Callahan introduced most of the world to the .44 Auto Mag, basically a semi-auto version of the .44 Magnum cartridge used in the Model 29. This cartridge is known commercially as the .44 AMP. This handgun attained icon status with the movie. When you look at the cartridges side by side they are almost identical, The Model 29 uses a rimmed cartridge and the .44 Auto Mag uses a rimless cartridge. Other than that, performance is about the same in either round.
The Auto Mag is made by Auto Mag, Ltd. The only problem with being an iconic pistol was that there were none to buy. Auto Mag, Ltd. Had introduced this pistol to the market in the early 1980s and made 3000 pistols before production stopped. Lack of sales due to the price of the pistol was the primary reason the pistol was discontinued. Until now, you only found a pistol like this on an estate auction.
Fast forward to 2021 and Auto Mag, Ltd. has resurrected this iconic pistol. Contemporary engineering and better metallurgy actually makes the new .44 Auto Mag a better pistol. It is a beautiful piece of engineering and immediately desired by anyone who loves handguns, but I’m not sure how long this new-kid-on-the-block will last in the market.
Price was part of the reason the original Auto Mag was discontinued and the 2021 re-introduction has a price tag of $4,295. I love handguns, but I’m not going to run out and order one unless I win a lottery.
Another issue with this handgun is finding ammunition for it. Right now it is difficult to find ammunition for almost everything, but the .44 Auto Mag is only made by SBR Precision Ammunition, in Brunswick, Georgia. As you might expect, it is only produced in limited quantities.
Yes, I’d love to have one of these pistols, yes I’d like to hunt with one, but I think that the .44 Auto Mag may just be another page and story in the history of handguns and not be around 100 years from now like the Colt 1911 will be.
Tick Sprays
I wrote about ticks a few weeks ago and how we have a bumper crop of the little critters out there this year. Literally, if you get off of a manicured lawn this year, you will probably have ticks crawling on you.
I’ve had many people ask me what they can do to protect themselves from ticks. There are a number of commercial tick sprays on the market and I’ve found some ingredients that use can use to make your own spray if you wish. Here are a couple commercial products to consider that are locally available:
OFF - Deep Woods Tick Repellent is formulated with 25% DEET and can give you up to 8 hours of protection against ticks, mosquitoes, biting flies, gnats, and chiggers. Spray it anywhere you think you would come in contact with grass and vegetation.
Repel Tick Defense is said to repel ticks and mosquitoes for up to 10 hours. It contains 15% Picaridin and can be used to spray on all your exterior clothing. It will not damage cotton, wool, nylon, acetate or spandex.
Enjoy your long weekend Memorial Day and never forget what it took to be able to have this time with family and friends. Say a prayer for all US service men and women who died in service to this great country and a prayer for all in uniform today. And enjoy your time outdoors…and check for ticks when you’re done!