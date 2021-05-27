This is really a blast from the past

The Auto Mag is made by Auto Mag, Ltd. The only problem with being an iconic pistol was that there were none to buy. Auto Mag, Ltd. Had introduced this pistol to the market in the early 1980s and made 3000 pistols before production stopped. Lack of sales due to the price of the pistol was the primary reason the pistol was discontinued. Until now, you only found a pistol like this on an estate auction.

Fast forward to 2021 and Auto Mag, Ltd. has resurrected this iconic pistol. Contemporary engineering and better metallurgy actually makes the new .44 Auto Mag a better pistol. It is a beautiful piece of engineering and immediately desired by anyone who loves handguns, but I’m not sure how long this new-kid-on-the-block will last in the market.

Price was part of the reason the original Auto Mag was discontinued and the 2021 re-introduction has a price tag of $4,295. I love handguns, but I’m not going to run out and order one unless I win a lottery.

Another issue with this handgun is finding ammunition for it. Right now it is difficult to find ammunition for almost everything, but the .44 Auto Mag is only made by SBR Precision Ammunition, in Brunswick, Georgia. As you might expect, it is only produced in limited quantities.