Time to think about gearing up for the spring turkey season

Well, Mother Nature brought back winter again. It has caused a lot of people to question how it might impact the spring turkey season. Actually I’m more concerned about the goose that was found at Holmes Lake in Lincoln this week and tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu. Remember that virus? I’m particularly worry about an H5N1 virus outbreak during a migration period like we have now and how many millions of birds are in Nebraska and in close proximity to one another. I’ll keep watching this one.

Back to turkeys…winter and snow will have very little impact turkeys on their daily routines. Turkeys are native to the plains and they know how to handle the weather. A blizzard may cause them to hunker down for a day or so in sheltered areas, but they will be out and scratching around for food as soon as the sun pops back out.

The winter flocks are breaking up now and gobblers are already starting their sparring for breeding rights. I’ve seen a dozen or so toms already in full strut, challenge gobbling and physically fighting. It is time to get ready for the spring turkey season.

Look at your calendar…we are about three weeks away from the spring turkey season that opens March 25. Archers are the first into the field. Official shooting times are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. I picked up a crossbow last year on an auction, so I may have to get that tuned up and ready to go by March 25. The Youth Season begins April 9 and all shotgun hunters can start hunting April 16.

With all you have to do in your everyday life, many hunters feel a bit rushed as a season approaches. That’s why I put this particular together. I know most hunters have some difficulty getting enough time set aside to get ready for the season. This column is your alarm clock to start getting ready and I’ve included a checklist of sorts to help you make sure you get everything you need.

• You need a turkey hunting permit. You can go online or purchase them at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on State Farm Road. Cost for a permit is $30 for residents, $128 for non-residents. There are special $8 permits for youth hunters. You will also need a Habitat Stamp that costs $25

• You need a place to hunt. There is public hunting ground in the region, and most public ground has good turkey populations, but most turkey hunting takes place on private property. You need permission to hunt on private property. Do you have that secured? If not, time to start knocking on doors

• You need camouflage clothing (unless you are using a ground blind). Turkeys are very adept at picking up movement and anything that doesn’t belong in their environment. Camo pants, jacket, gloves, hat and a face mask or net can help…but you still need to sit still! If you use a ground blind it should look like it belongs there. The pattern on the blind fabric needs to look like the vegetation where you are set up

• You need to have your turkey calls ready to go into the field. Whatever turkey call you like best and can make realistic turkey calls with will work just fine. I always suggest that hunters carry at least two calls. You need a backup if your primary call breaks. I also believe that turkeys can recognize individual voices just like we can. Occasionally you can get a tom coming in and he stops, and doesn’t seem to be getting any closer. Often switching to the second call and letting that tom hear something different is often what it takes get bring him in range

• Are you carrying/using decoys? A lot depends on where and how you are hunting. If you have to hike in a ways, keep your load light. A couple decoys can do the job. If you have a hard body decoy don’t let them bang on anything, They sound like a drum

• A turkey vest is something to consider. Do you absolutely need one…no. Do they make hauling gear to/from the field easier…Yep, sure do. I like a vest with a lot of pockets for calls and sundry items, a place to carry a couple decoys, and a flip-down seat to keep your butt dry. Keeping dry can be a real issue in the spring

• Make sure your cell phone is charged up and keep track of where you have a signal. It only takes a small misstep or fall to break an ankle or worse. It may be the best safety item you can have with you.

Good luck on your hunts this spring!

