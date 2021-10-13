Titans fall to undefeated Omaha Skutt at state

HASTINGS -- Norris was able to hang tough with the undefeated and No. 1 ranked team in Class B, but in the end, Omaha Skutt proved to be too much.

The Lady Titans fell to Omaha Skutt 10-5 in the first round of the NSAA State Softball Tournament.

With the loss, Norris falls to the loser's bracket and will play an elimination game at 9 a.m. on Thursday against Northwest.

Omaha Skutt was able to get out to a 7-0 lead before Norris was finally able to get their offense going.

The SkyHawks got two runs in the first inning and would then add three more runs in the second inning off of Ruby Meylan's monstrous three-run home run. The ball easily cleared the temporary fence in left field and nearly got over the permanent fence. That made the score 5-0.

Omaha Skutt score one run in the fourth and another run in the fifth to make it 7-0. They had the potential game ending run on base in the fifth, but a diving catch by Norris' Alexis Bishoff in centerfield turned into a double play, keeping the Titans' hopes alive.

McKenna Becher led off the top of the sixth with a double and a walk to Delaney White and a single by Bishoff loaded the bases with nobody out. Sage Burbach's ground out allowed one run to score. Jacee Carlow then reached on an error, which allowed another run to score.

Brenli Solano's ground out would allow another run to score, making it 7-3, but that would be the last of the scoring in the fifth.

Omaha Skutt would answer with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead back to 10-3.

In the seventh inning, a single by Becher, a walk to White and a two-RBI double by Bishoff made it 10-5. The next Titan hitter would ground out, though, ending the game.

Norris toggled between two pitchers throughout the game. Carlow pitched four innings, giving up four earned runs on two hits while striking out three and walking eight. Teagan Bade pitched two innings, giving up six runs (four earned) on three hits while striking out one and walking three.

Norris falls to 17-15 on the season with the loss..

