Two BHS coaches announce resignations

Beatrice High School will be looking for replacements for two Spring coaches that announced their resignations on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the school, baseball coach Chris Belding and boy soccer coach Dave Henning both resigned.

Belding served as head baseball coach for five years and an assistant for one year and compiled a 46-35 record and led Beatrice to the 2021 State Championship.

Dave Henning was the boys soccer coach for three years and compiled a 17-17 record.

The school offered their thanks to both Belding and Henning for their years of service to the student athletes.

The 2023 baseball season will begin on March 16 at Auburn and the boys soccer season begins. The boys soccer season also begins on March 16 at Platteview.