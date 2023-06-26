The Beatrice Speedway joined the Homestead Days Celebration hosting a night of racing action.

A warm humid night was in store for the solid crowd on hand for the evening. Extra time was needed to roll in the racing surface causing a slight delay in the start of the action. Following the playing of the National Anthem, it was time for racing.

In the Sport Modified first heat, Dan Bohlmeyer edged out David Trauernicht for the win. In the second heat, Nick Snyder took advantage of his front row starting spot for the win. The third heat featured tight racing between the top five cars, but it was Mason Richards of Denton pulling out the victory.

Trauenicht, from the pole position, began to dominate the race and built a sizeable lead, but a caution flag allowed Richards and Lance Borgman to mount a challenge.

On the next lap, both Richards and Borgman went side by side with Trauernicht with three abreast racing, but Borgman took the lead and went on to outclass the field.

“We were three wide, and I was able to clear him," Borgman said. "I just tried to make some room and make good some laps. After bad qualifying, I just was dedicated to the bottom and able to work my way up front. There were a few timely cautions that helped.”

In the Sport Compact first heat, Cullen Gossage of Onawa, Iowa emerged from a pack of tight racing to take the checkered flag. In the second heat, it was all Lincoln driver Keeley Hoyt, who was never challenged. In the final heat, Kaylee Richards came from the back of the field to take the win.

Twenty-two cars started the feature event. On lap one, following passing the flag stand, Coleton Williamson violently struck the retaining wall in corner No. 1 followed by Tyler Hooper hitting the wall launching him in the air, taking out the corner signal light. He flew over the Williamson car before flipping numerous time as the car exited the track. Red flag conditions took place with drivers walking away uninjured.

Following the restart, there was tight racing throughout the field, but Richards began her move towards the front and by lap 10, had moved into second place. Another red flag came out as Brin McAtee of Firth had hard contact with the wall in corner No. 3. After five laps, there were only 13 cars able to continue racing. Richards quickly distanced herself from the field for the win.

The first heat of the Hobby Stock class saw an early three car battle for the lead, but at the white flag, Fairbury driver Taylor Huss took the lead and went on for the win. In the second heat, Neil Pella of Adams took the victory.

In the feature event, Jeff Watts jumped out from the front row to take the lead. Huss was able to take the lead, but a lap four caution put Watts back out front. Huss then was able to retake the lead, but had some regrets.

“I made contact with Watts, I really feel bad about that,” Huss said.

Roy Armstrong was able to mount a late challenge, but Huss scored the victory.

“At the end I was starting to get loose," Huss said. "If Roy would had been able to get under me, I don’t know if I could have held it.”

In the first heat of the stock cars, Jordan Grabouski roared from the back of the pack for the win and leaving a pack of four cars to battle for the second spot with Borgman securing the spot.

In the second heat, Jesse Vanlaningham took the lead and never looked back. Another intense battle took place for second as Matt Fralin and Kyle Vanover battled, but it was Vanover taking the spot at the flag stand.

A full field of 15 cars made up the feature race. On the first lap, Jaret Wood of Jansen had the lead but spun in the middle of corner three, collecting Vanlaningham, but escaping near disaster as the rest of the field was able to avoid the incident.

Fralin then engaged in a tight battle with Benji Legg as the two battled side by side for several laps. They were soon joined by Vanover and Grabouski. Vanover and Legg intensely battled for the lead, trading spots several times. Vanover made a dramatic move in corner No. 1 twice by lunging his car hard under Legg, making the second move stick and taking the win.

“I knew the only way I was going to win was to slide under him and break his momentum," Vanover said. "It was a tough one lane track, but it is always clean fun racing with Benji.”

In their second appearance of the season, the Racesaver 305 sprint car drivers made an unusual move. Only nine competitors were on hand to put on a good show for the fans as they altered the night’s format.

“I had an idea to put on a better show for the fans, so I approached fellow driver Adam Gullion and Race Promoter Tommy Denton., “ explained Lincoln driver Stu Snyder.

The format was changed to two heat races with all nine cars participating in both heats. The lineup was set for the first heat and then inverted for the second heat. Points were given for each finishing spot and the top four would redraw for starting positions in the feature event.

In the first heat, Gunnar Pike of South Bend jumped out to a big lead. Lincoln Drivers Jason Danly and Cole Wayman had an intense battle for the second spot, with Danly taking the spot. Gullion dominated the second heat from his pole position.

In the final feature event of the night, the nine competitors took the surface for an 18-lap event. Bertrand driver Shane Sundquist and Snyder engaged in an early battle but a spin on lap four by Wayman brought out the yellow flag.

A four-car battle then ensued as Zach Blurton of Quinter, Kan. and Pike joined the battle for the lead. With eight laps to go, Snyder made a dramatic move in corner No. 1 to take the lead and went on for the win.

“After tonight, I will be back in two weeks for sure," Snyder said. "Tommy and the crew did a good job of giving us a cushion to race on. I just want to give a shout out to him and the Fair Board for having us here. It is nice to have another track close by to race. I really want to thank all the fans for being here.”

A staple at the speedway, Women for Racing, gave away a trophy to one lucky youth. The winner of the 50/50 raffle collected $409 with an equal amount going to Suicide Prevention. Racing will resume next week at the speedway with double features in all classes due to weather issues several weeks ago. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

A Feature results RaceSaver Sprint 1) 5 Stu Snyder 2) 2j Zach Blurton 3) 25 Gunnar Pike 4) 7 Shane Sundquist 5) 91 Adam Gullion 6) 4x Jason Danley 7) 8b Jake Galusha 8) 21 Ryan Kitchen 9) 18w Cole Wayman SportMod 1) 76 Lance Borgman 2) 18m Mason Richards 3) 22 Matt Andrews 4) 24 Drake Bohlmeyer 5) 25k Nick Snyder 6) 7 Lee Horky 7) 5h Shawn Hein 8) 33 Travis Runcie 9) 97 Mark Saathoff 10) w2 Kash Wenske Stock Car 1) 19 Kyle Vanover 2) 84 Benji Legg 3) 24r Dillon Richards 4) 7 Matt Fralin 5) 76 Lance Borgman 6) 24c Brandon Conkwright 7) 95 Dylan Smith 8) 34 Max Harder 9) 64 Dusty Blake 10) 50 Scott Smith Hobby Stock 1) 3 Taylor Huss 2) 6r Roy Armstrong 3) 00j John Martinez 4) 20 Chad Borgman 5) 41 Adam Wasserman 6) 3n Neil Pella 7) 66 Jeff Watts 8) 12 Michael Wade 9) 69 Brendon Stigge 10) 8 Travis Blythe Sport Compact 1) 12 Kaylee Richards 2) 22w Cody Wilbur 3) 21m Cullen Gossage 4) 3t Trenten Fugett 5) 92c Dylan Crannell 6) 29e Justin Schmidt 7) 34v Michael Recker 8) 76 Hallie Borgman 9) 3 Jordan Bender 10) 24z Zach Bohlmeyer