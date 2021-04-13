Waverly edges out Lady O tennis

The Beatrice girls tennis team battled hard, but fell to Waverly at home on Monday.

The Lady O fell to Waverly 5-4 at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

"As a team, we fought hard and gained valuable experience," said Beatrice Coach Christy Strubel. "We rallied with Waverly and ended up losing the dual by one match. Both sides were very evenly matched."

Beatrice got one win in double action. The No. 3 doubles team of Olivia Pfeiffer and Avery Plessel won their match 8-3.

The No. 1 doubles team of Haley Price and Juju Hemmingsen lost a close 9-7 match while the No. 2 doubles team of Ashton Strubel and Sonia Benavides lost 8-4.

In singles action, Beatrice picked up three wins. Olivia Pfeiffer won a 7-5 tiebreakers in No. 1 singles while Avery Plessel won 8-4 at No. 2 singles. Haley Price won her No. 3 singles match 8-6.

At No. 4 singles, Ashton Strubel fell 8-0 while Juju Hemmingsen fell 8-3 at No. 5 singles. At No. 6 singles, Sonia Benavides lost a 7-5 tiebreaker.

There was a total of 22 matches played at Hannibal Park with varsity and junior varsity combine.