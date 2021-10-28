WFR Inducted into Nebraska Auto Racing HOF

One of the true mainstays of Beatrice Speedway was honored as the Women for Racing were inducted into the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame.

The organization was formed in 1988 by Tammy Snyder, Cindy Evers, Carrie Hancock, Carla Walters and Michelle Vanover. The organization's goal was to keep racing and the track vibrant during some tough times.

The organization annually, through their fundraising efforts, provides driver’s with point fund money to reward their efforts and achievements. Wayne Dake, Charter Member of the Hall of Fame, cited the organization as the only women’s organization in the state dedicated to supporting auto racing.

The Hall of Fame recognized the hundreds of volunteer hours and thousands of dollars raised as factors into the organization’s induction.

The organization annually holds a fundraising events such as breakfast during Spring Nationals, an annual car show and the ever popular kid’s night at the track, weekly kids trophy give away and the weekly 50/50 raffle on race nights.

Charter Member Carrie Hancock voiced that the induction was: “an amazing recognition" of the volunteer hours put in by both men and women.

"Racing has been part of all of our lives," Hancock said. "It really gives all of great joy to be recognized and honored.”

The organization was recognized both at the final night of racing at the Speedway and at the Hall of Fame’s 23rd annual induction which took place in Lincoln the same evening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.