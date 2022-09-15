What will the weather be like this winter?

Winter still seems far away but is toying with us. We’ve had some cool temperatures and a few nice days, but it is warm again. More importantly, how might the cooler days and nights impact dove hunting? I think last weekend’s temperatures started the migration of mourning doves.

I have talked with a few people who are already wondering what the weather will be like this winter. Weather has a great impact on hunting and fishing, so it is always a topic of interest. Here is what I’ve learned…The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting “A Tale of Two Winters” because their large U.S. map shows the weather this winter will split the country in two. According to the Almanac’s winter map, Nebraska will be cold and dry.

“Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters or memorable for all the wrong reasons,” reports Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “One half of the country will deal with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow, while the other half may feel like winter never really arrives.”

For 231 years, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac has been preparing its 80 percent–accurate weather forecasts. There is a lot of science behind their work. As a hunter and angler, I consult the Old Farmer’s Almanac frequently.

What’s shaping the weather? Recent Solar Cycle 24 had the lowest level of solar activity in more than 100 years. We are now early in Cycle 25, which is expected to peak around July 2025 and also bring diminished activity, which historically has meant cooler temperatures, on average, across Earth.

For most of the western half of the United States, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a coming winter that’s “Wet & Mild”, one with lots of rain and temperatures that trend upward by as much as several degrees above normal.

Winter temperatures will be colder than normal across much of the country between the East Coast and Rockies. Snowfall will be greater than normal from the northern Plains into eastern Washington, and across the higher terrain of the southern Rockies and California.

However, Nebraska’s outlook is cold, but drier. It does seem like winter snows will help our drought situation significantly. Here in the High Plains, winter will be colder than normal. The coldest periods are projected to be in late November and early December.

It looks like you’ll need to bundle up for the deer season and maybe it will be cold enough to push waterfowl south! Early and late January, and early and late February are also forecast to be cold!

Precipitation and snowfall will be above normal in the northern plains and below normal to the south. The snowiest periods will be mid- to late November, mid- to late January, and early February.

Nebraska seems to be on the dividing line between heavy snow and a drier winter. I certainly want the moisture, but I can do without shoveling a lot of snow.

For as long as there have been people walking the earth, every culture has looked for way to predict the weather. I am always intrigued at what people look for and how accurate the predictions can be. I’m also intrigued at how many of these forecasts relate to observations of nature.

According to folklore, much of it from the pioneers that settled the Great Plains, here are some signs that a rough winter is coming:

• Woodpeckers sharing a tree

• Early departure of waterfowl

• Early migration of the Monarch butterfly

• Raccoons with thick tails and bright bands

• Mice chewing furiously to get into your home

• Spiders spinning larger-than-usual webs

• Ants marching in a line rather than meandering

• Muskrats burrowing holes high on a riverbank

• Squirrels gathering nuts early predict hard winter

Let’s keep our fingers crossed for a more normal but milder winter. Have a great week outdoors!